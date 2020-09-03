The Portland High School football team rebounded from a disappointing season-opening loss by defeating visiting Forrest, 20-14, Thursday evening at Memorial Field.
The Panthers fell behind 14-0 early and were outgained in total yardage, 135-5, over the first 16 minutes of action.
However, after taking over possession of the football after the Rockets’ second score, Portland freshman quarterback Braden Thornton connected with senior Dylan Gulley on an 81-yard touchdown strike that sparked the home team.
The Panthers scored another touchdown in the third period and used a blocked punt to punch in the winning touchdown with five minutes to play before holding on for the win.
“We had two huge plays tonight,” Portland head coach Greg Cavanah said. “We did a better job tackling and hitting tonight. Braden did a great job tonight throwing the football, and the line gave him some time.”
Thornton finished with 157 yards through the air on 7-of-11 passing and connected with senior Dylan Gulley for a touchdown.
Gulley scored on the touchdown pass, ran for another and blocked a punt late in the contest to set up the winning score. Portland finished with 287 total yards after compiling 116 in the first half. Cade Box gained 57 yards on seven attempts and scored a touchdown.
Forrest finished with 70 yards of offense in the second half after compiling 198 yards in the first half. Running back Tayton Swift topped Forrest with 148 yards on 24 carries.
“We had seen different formations on film, but they came out with one we hadn’t seen,” Cavanah said regarding the Rockets’ early success in moving the football.
The Rockets used an 11-play drive that took nearly half the opening quarter in scoring the first touchdown of the contest. Quarterback Max Kirby found a wide-open Boston Follis in the end zone, and Carson Baker nailed the point-after touchdown (PAT) kick for a 7-0 lead.
After a three-and-out series by the Panthers, the visitors methodically moved the football down the field in 13 plays, with Kirby sneaking in from 1 yard out.
Baker’s kick conversion increased the advantage to 14-0 with 9:33 left in the half.
Portland struck quickly after the Rocket touchdown. On the second play from scrimmage, Thornton went to his left and hit Gulley at the 47 yard line, and the senior made the catch and outran two defenders to the end zone.
The PAT failed, leaving the Panthers trailing 14-6.
Forrest had another drive that took 11 plays and moved the football to the Portland 17 yard line. A holding penalty and a 9-yard quarterback sack by Isaac West forced the Rockets into a fourth-down conversion that came up short.
Portland ran two plays to start the second half but fumbled, with the Rockets recovering at the 40. However, the Panther defense forced a punt, and a short kick gave the Purple possession of the football at the 16.
Cade Box ran for 32 yards on five carries and caught a 10-yard pass from Thornton. Devyn Fuqua gained eight yards on a pair of plays, and Thornton picked up 9 yards on three keepers to set up Gulley’s 25-yard romp into the end zone.
The ensuing two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
Shortly thereafter, the Panther defense held the visitors on a fourth-and-short situation and took over at the 45. Portland moved the football to the 17, where a 43-yard field-goal attempt came up short.
Forrest couldn’t move the football on its next series of downs, and on the punt attempt, Gulley blocked the kick. The football hit Hunter Mayes in the chest before the Panthers recovered at the 11 yard line.
Box gave the Purple the lead by sprinting into the end zone and caught the two-point conversion pass from Thornton to give Portland a 20-14 lead.
The Rockets advanced the football past the midfield stripe as Kirby hit Follis on a 29-yard pass to the 32 yard line.
Three plays later, Kirby rolled out to his left and was chased by West, who stripped the football away. Mason Swonger recovered at the 49 yard line.
The Panthers were able to run out the clock behind the running of Fuqua.
Portland avenged a 37-22 loss at Forrest last season.
“This was a huge win for us tonight,” Cavanah said. “We will continue to focus on ourselves and getting better in the things we do.”
After a tough, opening loss to Westview, Cavanah was pleased with the effort against Forrest.
“We didn’t have spring football and no contact until a few weeks ago,” Cavanah said. “I see improvement in us as the season goes on.”
Portland travels to Montgomery Central on Friday for the first region game of the season. The Indians will see their first action of the 2020 campaign as the Montgomery County school system chose to postpone the high-school football season until the first of September.
“We know they will run some triple option,” Cavanah said. “Defensively, Montgomery Central will run a 3-3 stack (front).”
The Panthers claimed a 35-21 win over Montgomery Central last season.
