Both Portland basketball teams traveled to White House Heritage last Saturday in a make-up game with the girls losing 45-37 and the boys snatching a victory in the final 28 seconds for a 40-39 decision over the Patriots.
The Panther boys faced a 38-31 deficit with 28 seconds remaining but pulled out a 40-39 victory over the Patriots.
The final moments of the game were hectic. Duncan Smallwood made two foul shots after a Patriot turnover. Heritage hit the front end of a one and one and Smallwood canned a three-pointer at the other end of the court as Portland trailed 39-36 with 14 ticks remaining.
The Patriots made another miscue and Runyon scored to leave the Purple behind by one point 39-38.
Heritage missed the front end of a one and one with Caeson Utley grabbing the rebound. He fed Freddy Paxton who penetrated and found Runyon in the paint for the winning shot.
“I didn’t think either team played well, but we needed this one tonight after losing to Greenbrier last night,” PHS Coach Darryl Travis remarked. “We are still making too many fundamental mistakes, and we broke down on defense. We were stagnant on offense. But we will take this to the next game.”
The Panthers trailed 11-6 after eight minutes of action and were behind 21-18 at halftime. The Patriots increased their margin in the third quarter and held a 33-23 edge heading into the fourth.
White House Heritage ran some time off the clock in the fourth after the Purple closed the gap to seven, 36-29 on baskets from Smallwood, Utley, and Will Napier. Hicks would score with 28 seconds and Portland trailed 38-31 with 28 seconds showing on the clock.
That would set up the game’s final series of events.
Utley finished with 11 points to top Portland in scoring while Smallwood had seven, Runyon and Hicks each scored six. Montaize Bradley and Napier chipped in with four and Paxton contributed two. The Panthers made 16 field goals and were six of 13 at the charity stripe.
Daniel Bale, who has scored 1,000 points in his career, and Taye Francis each led the Patriots with 12.
In the girls contest, the lady Panthers fell behind early and trailed 16-14 after one period of action. Portland did take a brief lead as 21-20, in the second, but faced a 27-23 deficit at halftime.
The Purple would pull to within three, 35-32 with 6:50 left to play. But Portland went cold and missed nine of their ten shot attempts over the final four minutes of the contest.
“White House Heritage made more shots than we did tonight,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher explained. “We shot too many three-pointers tonight, but that is what we liked to do. I thought we played hard tonight, we just missed too many shots.”
Portland connected on 14 field goal attempts including five three-pointers and were perfect from the charity stripe with a four-for-four effort.
Katie McCloud and Taya Totten each led the way with nine points with McCloud draining a trio of three-point buckets and Totten and Aleena Waggoner each contributing one. Cheyenne Gregory tallied six points, Waggoner had five, and Rayleigh Hester and Kayla Wasilko each finished with four.
The Lady Patriots recorded 18 field goals and made five of seven at the free throw line. Macy McFarlin led all scorers with 14 and Kinsley Caruthers added 10.
Portland travels to Creekwood this Friday, will host Smith County on Jan. 24, and travel to Springfield on Jan. 25.
