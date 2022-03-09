The Portland boys kept rolling in the postseason in eliminating Creek Wood last Tuesday in a Region 5-AAA semifinal matchup at Maplewood High School, 43-42.
The win put the Panthers in the finals Thursday and assured of a substate game.
“The cardiac kids strike again,” Portland coach John Ferguson commented afterwards. “I know people think I’m lying, but I truly feel like if we keep a game close, we have a good chance to win.”
The Panthers trailed by double-digits in the second quarter but had a 12-4 run over the final two minutes of the first half to close the gap to three at the break.
The big shot was a half-court three-point bucket by Montaize Bradley at the buzzer, according to Ferguson.
“Montaize’s shot was important to us, but it put a dagger in Creekwood,” Ferguson explained. “They had a huge lead, but after that shot it was a different ballgame.”
Portland only led twice in the game, the first on two Hunter Hicks’ free throws to open the contest and the last on Caeson Utley’s inside the lane jumper that proved to be the winning bucket.
The Panthers did lead early before the Red Hawks took control of the contest and ended the first period on top 14-9.
Freddy Paxton had a three-pointer in the quarter while Chase Runyon and Montaize Bradley also scored.
Creek Wood extended their advantage to 11, 25-14 midway through the second, but a 12-4 run by the Purple closed the gap by three, 29-26 at intermission.
Utley and Bradley made back-to-back baskets and Paxton drilled two foul shots. Utley added a three-point bucket and Bradley beat the clock with a half-court three-point attempt that found its mark and gave the Panthers some momentum.
Runyon pulled Portland even closer with a soft jumper to open the third quarter, but Jamison Ford fired in four straight points and a 33-28 Red Hawk edge.
Utley sank a 10-footer, and Runyon and Bradley would each finish up the third quarter with consecutive baskets as the Purple trailed 35-34 with eight minutes left to play.
The contest stayed tight in the fourth with four points the biggest lead by either squad. Portland trailed 42-38, but Paxton hit a shot from the three-point stripe and Utley worked inside for the winning bucket in the lane with 45 seconds left.
Creek Wood missed on two trips downcourt and turned the basketball over on their third as the Panthers held on for the win.
“These guys showed a lot of resilience and believe in themselves,” Ferguson said. “There were times they could have given up, but never did.”
Portland made 17 field goals in the contest and made four of 10 free throws.
Utley reached double figures with 14 points while Bradley scored nine and Paxton chipped in with eight. Runyon added six, Hicks had four and Duncan Smallwood netted two.
Creek Wood was topped in scoring by Ford with 21 points. The Red Hawks collected 18 field goals and netted three foul shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.