Portland had little trouble with host Logan County last Tuesday night, posting a 59-35 victory.
Seven different players reached the scoring column for the Purple as the team made 21 field goals and were 16 of 19 at the free throw line.
“We did get a lot of contribution from different people tonight,” PHS coach Darryl Travis explained. “Our offense executed better tonight, but we still need to get more consistent. I thought we gave up too many cheap baskets in the first half. We went straight man-to-man and played better. I thought we rebounded well and moved the basketball well against their zone.”
The Panthers jumped out on top early and never trailed. Shots by Montaize Bradley and Duncan Smallwood and an inside basket by Hunter Hicks gave the Purple a 7-2 edge. Bradley continued his hot shooting with eight more points as the Purple extended its’ lead to 11, 21-10 as the quarter ended.
Portland stretched its advantage to 14 in the second as Chase Runyon tallied seven, including a slam late in the half. A 9-0 Panther run produced a 34-18 margin before the Cougars scored late and trailed 34-20 at intermission.
The Purple continued to dominate in the second half and built a 19-point lead on a Runyon three-point play. Portland’s lead swelled to 25, 53-28 in the fourth quarter as Bradley, Smallwood, Braden Thornton and Freddy Paxton all scored.
Bradley led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points, with Runyon netting 12 and Smallwood contributing nine. Hunter Hicks had seven, Paxton tallied six, Thornton scored four, and Will Hester rounded out the offense with two.
Portland will play in the Allen County Christmas Tournament Dec. 28-30.
