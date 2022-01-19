The Portland boys split a pair of district games last week in defeating Montgomery Central and dropping a tough 49-43 decision to Greenbrier.
Last Tuesday, the Panthers gave the visiting Indians a 71-39 district loss.
Portland led 13-9 after one quarter of action and extended that to ten, 28-18 halftime. The Panthers outscored the Indians 25-9 in the third to build a 53-27 that put the game out of reach as the Purple coasted to the win.
“We shot well tonight,” Coach Darryl Travis remarked after the game. “We played good defense and that created scoring opportunities for us. That was a big key.”
Portland connected on 27 field goals, including six from the three-point stripe. Chase Runyon recorded three, Caeson Utley had two and Montaize Bradley contributed one.
Duncan Smallwood’s six points led the Purple in scoring in the opening eight minutes while Eric Owen matched Smallwood’s total with a trio of field goals.
The Panthers used an 11-point effort from Runyon that included three, three-point buckets to build a 28-18 edge at intermission. Bradley and Braden Thornton each netted a basket in the second quarter.
Portland cashed in on nine field goals in a 25-point offense effort in the third. Smallwood had 10 points, Bradley dropped in seven, and Runyon added four.
The scoring barrage for the Purple continued in the fourth period with 18 points as Utley knocked in a pair of shots from the three-point stripe for six of his seven points. Hunter Hicks had three and Will Napier, Bradley, and Thornton each recorded a basket.
Runyon topped the Panthers in scoring with 17, while Smallwood contributed 16 and Bradley has 12. Utley finished with seven, Thornton chipped in with six, and Hicks tallied five. Freddy Paxton netted four, and Will Hester and Napier each rounded out the offense with two.
Owen led Montgomery Central with 12. The Indians made 16 shots from the field and sank three of eight at the charity stripe.
Last Friday, Portland traveled to Greenbrier in a battle of district unbeatens. After leading in the second and third quarters, the Panthers were outscored 19-6 over the final eight minutes of action to fall to the host school.
“The offense stopped scoring in the fourth,” Travis stated. “We were trying to hold on for the win. We would catch and hold the basketball, and we were not creating points.”
Portland trailed 11-9 after eight minutes of action despite seven points from Runyon. The Panthers took the lead in the second as Paxton nailed back-to-back three-pointers, Hester recorded an old fashioned three-point play, and Smallwood and Runyon each tallied for a 22-18 halftime lead.
The Purple continued to stay in the lead in the third as Runyon knocked home six points including two, three-pointers and Bradley, Hicks, and Utley all cashed in on a field goal attempt and a 37-30 margin.
Greenbrier scored the first eight points of the final stanza to lead 38-37. Paxton scored seven points for the Purple, but the Bobcats hit five of six foul shots in the final three minutes for the winning margin of victory.
Paxton and Runyon each paced the Panthers with 15 points, Smallwood tallied four, Hester had three, and Bradley, Hicks, and Utley contributed two apiece.
The Bobcats were led in scoring by Brayden Rector’s 14 points.
