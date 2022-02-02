The Portland boys broke open a close game with a 38-21 scoring outburst in the second half to defeat visiting White House 65-44 last Friday night.
The Panthers led 27-23 in the first half but built a 13-point edge after three quarters and led by as much as 23 points in the fourth.
“I thought the first half we made too many mistakes that led directly to their points,” Coach Darry Travis noted. “I thought we cleaned things up in the second half. I think we got a shot on every possession, and our shot selection was good in the second half.”
Portland had six players to score eight or more point including three that reached double figures in Caeson Utley (16), Duncan Smallwood (12), and Hunter Hicks (11).
“I’ll take that every night,” Travis remarked. “65 points are a lot for us to score. We have been struggling. I thought we did a great job rebounding tonight.”
Four players had at least five rebound in the contest.
The Panthers raced out to a 7-0 lead on four points from Chase Runyon, a field goal from Hicks and a Smallwood foul shot.
Portland continued to maintain their advantage as Smallwood scored in the paint before the Blue Devils later cut the lead to five, 13-8.
Montaize Bradley fired in a three-pointer with under 20 seconds left to push the Panthers lead to eight, 16-8.
That advantage was extended to 12, 20-8 in the second as Hicks made a charity toss and Utley completed an old-fashion three-point play.
Ryan Worrell kept the Blue Devils close with a three-point basket. Portland led 23-12 on a Hicks bucket before Amarion Lucas swished a field goal, Zane Brown scored on a three-point bucket and added a bucket and Bryce Hill scored to cut the Panther margin by two, 23-21 with 2:08 left in the half.
Smallwood and Brown exchanged baskets and Hicks finished up the half with an inside shot and a 27-23 Portland lead at the break.
Another Worrrell three-point shot closed the gap to one, 27-26 to open the third quarter. A 9-2 run by the Panthers that included five points from Utley and baskets by Bradley and Hicks put the home team on top 36-28.
Portland built a double-digit advantage as Bradley tallied, Paxton swished a three-pointer, and Hicks fired in two free throws for a 43-30 score.
The Purple led 45-32 going into the final eight minutes of play and would go up by 23 late in the game.
Backing Utley, Smallwood, and Hicks in the scoring column with Bradley and Runyon each scoring nine and Freddy Paxton contributed eight.
Worrell led White House with 14.
