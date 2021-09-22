The Portland High School football team secured a spot in the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) playoffs by defeating Clarksville Northeast, 21-20, on homecoming last Friday night at Edgar Johnson Stadium.
The contest was full of big defensive plays. However, the biggest of the evening came after the Eagles punched in a touchdown with 1:43 remaining. Trailing 21-20, the visitors elected to try for a two-point conversion, only to have Portland’s Charles Barrett come up from his defensive-end spot and make the stop on Ty’Kease Blanton to preserve the lead.
The Panthers (3-2 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-5A) recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for one of their biggest wins in recent years.
“The defense had a tremendous week of practice,” Portland head coach Wes Inman pointed out. “We had 55 points scored on us the week before against a good White House team. We knew we were better than that. We made our final adjustment on defense this week and got the right mix, and those people stepped up.”
Not only was the two-point conversion attempt stopped, but the Panther defense made several key stops, including a trio of fourth-down conversion tries by the Eagles that were stuffed.
“We had a good pass rush from our defensive linemen, and our linebackers did well,” Inman noted.
Elijah Allen led the Portland defense with 7.5 tackles, and Mason Swonger recorded six tackles. Teammate Jude Faulkner made a tackle for a loss and also had a quarterback sack.
Offensively, the Panthers finished with 254 yards, with 249 coming on the ground. Junior Braylon Dowlen gained 106 yards on 16 carries, while Jalen Pero added 57. Hunter Mayes provided 41, and Freddy Paxton accumulated 35.
“I’m proud of our offense tonight,” Inman said. “We had a couple of fumbles, but it had rained all day. Northeast had eight people in the box on about every play.”
Eagle quarterback Jaiden Puig collected 161 yards through the air on 9 of 17 passing, including two touchdowns. Tykease Blanton added 87 yards rushing on 12 attempts.
“That’s a good team across the field,” Inman said. “This makes two wins over (Class) 5A schools.”
Portland’s first drive ended on a failed fourth-down-conversion attempt, while the Eagles also failed to move the chains on their opening series.
The Panthers broke through first on their second drive.
Portland had a short field and scored in five plays, on a 16-yard scoring run by Paxton at the 3:27 mark of the first quarter.
Nik Averitt’s point-after touchown (PAT) kick fell short, leaving the hosts leading 6-0.
Northeast (1-4, 0-2) showed its explosiveness on their following possession. Blanton ran for 27 yards to the 50. Then, Puig hooked up with Dezmond Fort on a 50-yard touchdown play.
Blanton raced in with the two-point conversion for an 8-6 advantage.
The Panthers’ next two drives ended with fumbles, with Northeast cashing in on the second miscue.
The visitors used a six-play series to tally as Puig found Fort on a 17-yard pass.
The two-point conversion run was unsuccessful.
Paxton took the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to the 48 yard line, and three plays later, Dowlen took the handoff from quarterback Braden Thornton and went 44 yards to the end zone.
Mayes plowed through the defense on the two-point conversion try, and the game was tied at 14-14.
Northeast had a seven-play drive going and had advanced the football to the Panther 37, but Portland’s Jude Faulkner sacked Puig on the last play of half.
Yamarion Fitts made a leaping grab of a Puig pass on the Eagles’ first play of the second half, but the Panthers came up short on a fourth-down attempt.
Both teams’ defenses continued to stop the other as Thornton was sacked on a Portland drive to force a punt, and Napier stopped Blanton on a fourth-and-short attempt.
The Panthers pushed across the winning touchdown with 6:05 left to play as Mayes capped a seven-play series by busting up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown run.
Averitt’s kick conversion proved to be the winning point as the Panthers led 21-14.
Napier and Allen came up with big stops on the Eagles’ following drive, but Northeast did score late as Puig hit William Smithson on a 31-yard scoring toss with 1:43 remaining.
Barrett came up with his big stop on the conversion attempt, and the Panthers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Portland hosts Macon County on Friday in a match-up of two long-time rivals. The two teams have met since the 1940s.
The Tigers enter the contest with a 4-1 mark. Their lone loss came to Trousdale County, 34-7. Their wins have come over East Robertson (34-12), Westmoreland (14-6), DeKalb County (32-29), and last week’s 36-0 homecoming win over Livingston Academy.
“Macon County is a very disciplined, tough-minded football team,” Inman said. “They run the wing-t, complemented by a shotgun passing and RPO (run-pass option) game. They throw the football fairly well but seem to be committed to running the power, trap, and belly game. Macon County also has a solid counter game as well.”
The defense has allowed 81 points while scoring 123 for a 24.2 average.
“Macon County plays a 4-4 on defense and are aggressive,” Inman said. “This should be a great game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.