The Portland boys didn’t let a quick turnaround hamper them in a big 46-37 win over visiting Allen County Scottsville Friday night.
The Panthers had played a district contest the night before in Clarksville and faced a physical Allen County-Scottsville squad the following night.
But the Purple pulled away late in the fourth period to post the nine-point victory and send a large Hall of Fame crowd home happy.
“It was a quick turnaround for us,” Coach John Ferguson remarked. “We had lost an emotional game on Tuesday to Greenbrier and last night, we traveled to Clarksville. Tonight, we didn’t play well but we settled down and didn’t force things. But we never could break away.”
Portland trailed after one quarter of action but led at halftime and took a 28-21 advantage into the locker room in the fourth.
The Patriots rallied over the final eight minutes and closed eight-point deficit to three with 3:56 left.
The Purple would cash in on six of eight opportunities at the charity stripe and two baskets from Chase Runyon to hold on for the victory.
“Allen County Scottsville is a very physical team,” Ferguson pointed out. “We lost to them in their Christmas tournament.”
Portland trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but Freddy Paxton opened the second with a three-pointer to tie and Paxton would the Purple a halftime time lead with a jumper that left PHS on top 18-17 at the break.
Smallwood, Utley, and Hicks also contributed to Portland’s scoring totals in the period.
The Panthers would extend their advantage in the third as Runyon fired in seven points including an old-fashioned three-point play. Braden Thornton gave Portland their biggest spread at 28-19 before Wyatt Coffee tallied for the Patriots to end the quarter.
Utley and Bradley each fired in a three-point bucket to open the final eight minutes of action and Hicks nailed a pair of free throws for a 36-27 difference.
The Patriots tallied three straight field goal to trim the gap by three, 36-33. Portland would hold off the challenge with Paxton and Smallwood dropping in foul shots and Runyon canning two baskets.
Runyon topped the Purple in scoring with 13 while Smallwood and Paxton each chipped in with seven. Hicks and Utley both tallied five, Bradley netted three, and Will Hester had two.
The Panthers sank 15 field goals and made 13 of 19 free throws.
Colton Costello led the Patriots with 15. The visitors fired in 16 field goals and five charity tosses.
Portland will travel to Creekwood Saturday for a district tournament play-in game.
