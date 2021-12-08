The Portland boys split a pair of games last week, losing to East Robertson, 64-56, on Nov. 30 while picking up a big 47-37 district victory over Creek Wood last Friday night.
“I thought we came out with great energy against Creek Wood,” Coach Darryl Travis said. “Chase (Runyon) got off to a great start. We became stagnant offensively but stayed in the game with our defense. Rebounding hurt us for three quarters. On one possession in the third, Creekwood had five attempts at the basket.”
The Panthers took a 17-10 first quarter advantage as Runyon filled the hoop with 13 points, including a pair of three-pointers and a three-point play. After falling behind 9-7 at the 4:07 mark, the Purple outscored the Red Hawks 10-1 over the remaining minutes of the period and led 17-10.
Both teams struggled in the second as only nine points were scored. Montaize Bradley had a free throw and Duncan Smallwood tallied on a putback. The Red Hawks were led by Braden Dawson, Jace Harrell, and Bryson Harding who each had a basket. Portland held a 20-16 lead at the break.
The Panthers extended their lead to eight in the third quarter as Smallwood tallied twice and Runyon fired in a three-pointer for a 27-19 edge. Bradley scored three straight points to extend the lead to 32-23. Creek Wood made a pair of buckets around a Hunter Hicks’ shot, but still trailed 33-27 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Harrell buried a three-pointer for the Red Hawks as the fourth quarter opened to trim the deficit by three, 33-30. Portland went up 40-34 as Smallwood collected a pair of baskets and Freddy Paxton drilled a three-point bucket.
Creek Wood‘s Tanner Lampley notched a three-point shot to leave his team trailing 40-37 with 2:29 left to play.
The Red Hawks wouldn’t score again as Smallwood and Bradley each made a pair of charity tosses and Runyon added four at the stripe for the final margin of victory.
“We made big play after big play and free throws in the fourth quarter,” Travis noted. “Creek Wood is a team that can play. They are physical and you have to man up against them. I thought tonight we played to win instead of playing not to lose.”
Runyon finished with a game high 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers while Smallwood netted 13 and Bradley had six. Paxton followed with five, and Hicks contributed three.
The Panthers recorded 16 field goals including four from the three-point stripe and finished with a 11 of 17 effort at the free throw stripe.
Harrell reached double figures for the Red Hawks with 17. The visitors made 15 shots from the field and were three of seven at the charity stripe.
On Nov. 30, the Panthers traveled to East Robertson and dropped a 64-56 decision to the Indians.
“We didn’t have any energy and didn’t feel good about ourselves,” Travis stated.” We waited too late to play with the energy you need against a team like East Robertson.”
The Indians were led by Taylor Groves, who connected for 31 points, including five, three-pointers while Mason Eidson and Jordan Barnard each contributed 10. East Robertson made 22 field goals, including nine from the three-point stripe.
Runyon paced the Panthers in scoring with 19, while Bradley had 16. Hicks added eight, Paxton scored seven and Smallwood netted six.
Portland tallied on 21 field goal attempts and sank 9 of 12 at the foul line.
The Panthers fell behind 19-10 after one quarter of action and faced a 34-22 deficit at intermission.
In the third, East Robertson built their biggest advantage at 46-30 before Runyon tallied back-to-back baskets as the Purple trailed 46-34 heading into the fourth.
The Indians maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth until the 3:07 mark.
Portland made a comeback as Runyon and Paxton each nailed a three-pointer and Bradley made consecutive buckets for a six-point difference 60-54 with 30 seconds remaining. The Panthers would get no closer than six in the final seconds of the contest.
