MT. JULIET — The Mt. Juliet High School boys basketball team trailed Portland by 11 points heading into the locker room at halftime.
However, over the final 16 minutes of the contest, the Bears outscored Portland by a 39-20 margin to post a 53-45 district win last Friday night.
In the third quarter alone, Mt. Juliet exploded for 24 points while a smothering defense limited the Panthers to only seven.
“They physically abused us,” Portland head coach Darryl Travis said. “They got up on us and wouldn’t let us cut without using a forearm, hip or body. We took a step back and didn’t like the pressure. When you back up, its hard to play offense.”
The Golden Bears made seven field goal attempts over the first two quarters but got untracked offensively by netting 13 — including five 3-pointers — in the second half.
“I’m a firm believer that when you feel good, you shoot better,” Travis said. “When the lid was off, Mt. Juliet felt real good. They got a lot of confidence scoring lay-ups off us. Then, we started to adjust and got used to the pressure and started playing. But for four, five or six minutes, we didn’t do anything.”
After trailing early by a 6-1 score, the Panthers took the lead as Caeson Utley and Montaize Bradley each made a 3-pointer, and Bradley canned a jump shot as the buzzer sounded for a 9-8 Portland advantage.
The Panthers opened the second period with 11 unanswered points as Duncan Smallwood hit a fadeaway jumper to open the streak and Chase Runyon finished off the run with a 3-pointer for a 20-8 spread.
The Bears responded with consecutive buckets, but Runyon recorded his second, long-range shot for a 23-12 edge with less than a minute remaining in the second period.
Osize Daniyan connected for the hosts before Braden Thornton scored late, and Portland went into the locker room at the break holding a 25-14 lead.
Mt. Juliet cut the deficit to eight on a Brodie Wells 3-pointer to open the third quarter, while Smallwood and Thornton helped the Panthers maintain their double-digit lead with back-to-back shots and a 29-19 margin.
The Golden Bears rolled off 13 consecutive points behind their pressure defense and took the lead at 32-29. Utley stopped the streak and added a free throw late before the Purple gave up a last-second bucket and trailed 38-32.
The Golden Bears nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and added two foul shots to go up 47-34 with three minutes remaining. Runyon drilled two free throws to supply Portland’s offense over the first five-plus minutes of the final stanza.
Portland rallied late as Utley and Smallwood each recorded an old-fashioned 3-point play. Then, Dawson Kennedy hit a jumper, and Hunter Hicks sank two foul shots to close the gap to six points, 51-45.
However, Mt Juliet closed out the game by making two charity tosses to create the final margin of victory.
The Panthers were led offensively by Utley with 12 points, while Runyon added eight. Bradley and Smallwood each tallied seven. Thornton chipped in with six. Hicks added three, and Kennedy wrapped up the scoring with two.
Portland (3-3 overall, 0-2 in District 9-AAA) made 16 field goals in the contest, including 10 over the first two quarters (including four 3-pointers).
Mt. Juliet was led by Josh Keck with 13 points, and Daniyan scored 12.
