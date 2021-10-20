There is one less unbeaten high school football team in the state of Tennessee as the Portland Panthers traveled to Station Camp and knocked off the previously unbeaten Bison, 33-27, to even their record at 4-4.
The Panthers never trailed in the contest as the Purple averaged 7.4 yards per play on the ground in finishing with 394 rushing yards. Freddy Paxton and Braylon Dowlen each went over the 100-yard rushing mark with Paxton compiling 245 yards of total offense.
“Both of those runners are so talented,” PHS coach Wes Inman acknowledged. “Our third running back, Jalen Pero, went out with an injury. We used different shifts and multiple formations tonight. We are a running team and that is our identity.”
The offensive line includes Colby Lane, Charles Barrett, Luke Newton, Robert Ferguson, Ethan Hill, and Garrett Smith.
Station Camp accumulated 286 of total offense including 160 on the ground.
“I thought our defense played well, especially in the first half,” Inman said. “They just came off scoring 41 points against a good Wilson Central team and beating Mt Juliet. We knew they would score with their uptempo play.”
After losing a pair of games and having an open date two weeks ago, Portland’s victory was even more satisfying.
“This was a team effort tonight,” Inman pointed out. “We had a tremendous week of practice. It’s been rough losing to Macon County, and I wasn’t able to coach in the Kenwood game due to Covid-19 symptoms. The boys were in every game and used every bit of energy they had. All we can do is challenge the kids. They worked worked incredibly hard.”
Portland led 19-7 halftime and held a 13 point edge on two occasions in the second half. The Bison came back each time to close the gap to six, but the Panthers picked up a couple of first downs on their final possession to run out the clock. Also, Isaac Barie had a key recovery of a pooch kick for the Panthers in the first half.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out and took over on offense after a Bison punt at the 32.
Pero gained 21 on two carries and Paxton sped for 29 to the 18. Two plays later, Pero busted up the middle at the 6:42 mark to put Portland on the scoreboard. Nik Averitt’s PAT gave Portland a 7-0 lead.
Station Camp fumbled a pooch kick that was recovered by the Panthers at the 41. Portland drove to the 14 where the drive stalled, and a field goal attempt fell short of its mark.
The Panthers found the end zone after another Bison punt as quarterback Braden Thornton recorded eight yards on a keeper, Pero churned out four and Dowlen rambled for 22 yards to set up a Paxton 9-yard scoring dash with 9:56 left in the first half.
Station Camp took advantage of good field position to tally its first score of the evening as Luke Dickens scored from six yards out.
Portland added to its totallate in the half as Paxton scampered 32 yards to the end zone to hold a 19-7 advantage at intermission. Le’Cyrus House helped preserve that 12-point lead by picking off a pass late in the first half to snuff out a Station Camp threat.
The Panthers used over eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter but couldn’t score while the Bison started a 14-play march at the 3:20 mark of the third and scored on the third play of the fourth as Dickens darted in from two yards. The PAT was unsuccessful, and the Panther lead was six, 19-13.
Paxton’s 20-yard kickoff return gave Portland the football at the 35, and the Panthers tallied four plays when Dowlen found a seam and outran the Bison defense 46 yards to score. Averitt’s kick conversion upped the spread to 26-13.
A 58-yard scoring pass from Station Camp quarterback Parker Brown to Conner Kemp with 7:07 left closed the deficit to six, 26-20.
Paxton took the ensuing kickoff and raced 42 yards before getting tackled at the 44.
Paxton had a 33-yard run on the drive and closed the deal with a two-yard carry to the endzone. Averitt’s PAT with 2:57 remaining put Portland on top 33-20.
The Bison struck back as Brown threw a 38-yard pass to Kemp and two plays later, called his own number to score on a 10-yard keeper that left his team trailing 33-27 with two minutes left to play.
Portland picked up a pair of first downs on runs by Hunter Mayes on its next drive to run out the clock.
“Hats off to Station Camp, they fight until the end and take care of business,” Inman remarked. “We’ve been on the other side of a score like this. We had an opportunity to come out on top and we did.”
Portland returns to region action this Friday with a home contest with Springfield. The Yellow Jackets sport a 6-2 record heading into the key match-up.
The Jackets have wins over Greenbrier 41-0, Clarksville 27-10, Clarksville Northeast 34-22, Kenwood 47-0, Rossview 14-7, and Henry County 6-3. Losses have been to Wilson Central 7-6 and Beech 31-17.
Springfield is led by quarterback Devon Crenshaw who has nearly 1500 yards of offense including 810 through the air and 660 on the ground. Crenshaw has scored eight rushing touchdowns and added nine through the air.
Keyshawn Robinson leads the team in receiving and Lamarious Daniels and Crenshaw head up a explosive ground attack.
Ze’rel Boyd heads up the defense for the Yellow Jackets.
“Springfield is tough, physical, and well-coached,” Inman noted about Friday night’s opponent. “Their defense is fun to watch, and we will have to work hard to move the football. We told the boys after the game tonight to enjoy this victory, but be ready to go back to work Monday.”
