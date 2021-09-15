WHITE HOUSE — The phrase, “a tale of two halves,” could be applied to last Friday evening’s Portland-White House offensive shootout at Dewey H. Whitson Stadium.
The Blue Devils pulled out a 55-40 win in a contest that included almost 900 yards of offense combined.
The second half proved to be the difference in the Blue Devil victory.
Trailing 27-21 at intermission, the hosts ran 21 plays and rolled up 263 yards in the second half for a 12.5 average and scored on all five of their possessions over the final 24 minutes of play.
Portland (2-2) tallied on its first four drives of the first half but had a bad snap on a punt and a fumble on a kickoff return on their first two series of the third quarter, setting the White House offense in motion.
“The bad snap didn’t do us any favors,” Portland head coach Wes Inman said after Portland had to punt on its first possession of the second half. “That whole drive, some of my better linemen missed blocks that don’t usually miss blocks. I’m not sure why we missed them. I don’t put the bad snap on the snapper. We should have never been in that situation.”
The game was tied at that point 27-27, and the Blue Devils capitalized on the failed punt attempt and a fumble on a kickoff and scored two consecutive touchdowns to build a 14-point advantage.
Portland twice cut the margin to eight points, but an interception by the hosts on the last play of the game secured the win.
“I’m tickled to death with how we fought tonight,” Inman said. “I’m very proud of the kids’ effort. We did a lot of learning tonight. Any time you give up 50-plus points, you second-guess yourself. White House did a good job on offense in shifting two or three times before snapping the football.”
The Panthers finished with 229 yards rushing on 30 plays as Freddy Paxton led the ground attack with nine carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Braden Thornton was 7 of 12 passing for 197 yards and a pair of scoring strikes.
Braylon Dowlen had four receptions for 154 yards and caught both of Thornton’s touchdown tosses.
Both Dowlen and Hunter Mayes recorded a touchdown on the ground.
“I was very proud of our quarterback and receivers tonight,” Inman said.
White House’s Reece McAfee had 201 yards on 21 rushing attempts, and quarterback Ranen Blackburn scored four touchdowns and rushed for 142 yards.
The Panthers started the scoring when Paxton rambled 60 yards to paydirt, with Nik Averitt’s point-after touchdown (PAT) kick placing the Panthers on top 7-0.
White House (2-2) came back with a five-play march as Bryson Harper tied the game with his 15-yard run and kick conversion.
Portland went to the air on its next series as Thornton connected with Dowlen on a 61-yard scoring strike for a 13-7 advantage.
The Blue Devils punted on their next possession, and the Panthers reached the end zone when Paxton outran several defenders on a 66-yard touchdown run.
Averitt nailed the PAT for a 20-7 edge with 1:42 still remaining in the first period.
White House had an eight-play series that was capped by Blackburn’s touchdown run, covering 3 yards. Harper’s kick conversion split the uprights and left the Blue Devils trailing 20-14.
Portland answered as Mayes plowed through the defense on a 7-yard scoring jaunt.
The Panthers had a 55-yard scoring pass from Thornton to Dowlen nullified three plays earlier.
Averitt’s PAT was good, and Portland stretched its advantage back to 13 points.
White House averaged 6 yards per play on its following drive as Blackburn crossed the goal line from 10 yards out. Harper’s kick was successful, and White House trailed 27-21 with 52 seconds remaining in an action-packed opening half.
A kickoff return by Elijah Allen gave the Panthers good field position at the Blue Devil 32 yard line.
Thornton ran for 6 yards, but Paxton was stopped for a 2-yard loss to bring up fourth down. On the following play, Thornton hit Paxton on a 26-yard pass, moving the ball to the 2 yard line.
Inman brought out the field-goal unit but decided to go for it with time running out. However, the play was stopped at the line of scrimmage as the half ended.
The Blue Devils put together a pair of long drives in the second half, consisting of 11 plays and 13 plays to score twice and build a 34-27 lead.
Montrel Black scored on a 1-yard run, and Blackburn notched his third score of the evening from 5 yards out.
Portland fumbled the ensuing kickoff after the Blackburn score, and the Blue Devils capitalized as Blackburn sped 19 yards to paydirt, with Harper’s PAT upping the spread to 41-27.
The Panthers struck on their next drive as Thornton completed a key fourth-down-conversion pass to Paxton to set up Dowlen’s 53-yard scoring dash.
The Panthers trailed 41-33 with 5:26 left in the third.
White House found the end zone on a 57-yard run by McAfee, and Harper’s point-after kick sailed through the uprights for a 48-33 margin with 7:10 remaining.
Portland answered quickly as Jalen Pero caught an 8-yard pass from Thornton and rushed twice for 16 yards to set up Thornton’s 24-yard scoring toss to Dowlen.
Averitt’s kick left the Panthers trailing 48-40.
The Blue Devil victory was sealed as McAfee slipped past the Portland defense on a 54-yard scoring sprint, and Harper’s PAT created the final margin of victory.
Portland hosts Clarksville Northeast for homecoming on Friday. The Eagles, Portland’s second region opponent, enter the contest with a 1-3 record.
“They are athletic,” Inman said. “Northeast is battle-tested, but so are we.”
The Eagles opened the 2021 season by defeating Whites Creek, 62-18. That was followed by losses to Montgomery Central (16-0), Springfield (34-22), and last Friday’s 27-22 setback to city rival Rossview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.