The Portland soccer team opened the 2023 season on the road and came home with a 0-2-1 record.
The Panthers fell to Jefferson County 4-0, lost to Lakeway Christian Academy 7-4 and finished up the week by tying Stone Memorial 1-1.
“It was a good learning experience for us,” new coach Nick Tuttle remarked. “We played three games in four days and the wins and losses were not as productive, but we put ourselves to the test this week.”
The Purple faced Jefferson County in their opener and were shut out 4-0.
“They are a very good triple A team,” Tuttle explained. “They were skilled and athletic. We lost our goalkeeper (Lex Stagner) and Tristan Olson filled in the last two games for us.”
Portland squared off against Lakeway Christian and suffered a 7-4 setback.
“Lakeway is a division two, single A school,” Tuttle said. “It’s a new school and has a lot of quality kids that have played club soccer. The kids were emotional after Landon Long was hurt five minutes before the match started. “
Brayan Figueroa pushed across two goals in the contest with Jadyn Fitts and Brayden Rush each added single scores.
In the Stone Memorial match, the Panthers gave up a late lead and had to settle for 1-1 tie.
Deacon Tuttle tallied the lone goal for the Purple.
“I was not disappointed with the Stone memorial match,” Tuttle noted. “We played well and played hard and did the best we could.”
