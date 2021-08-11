Portland High School head football coach Wes Inman wasn’t too disappointed with his team’s effort in a 20-14 loss to visiting Greenwood in a fall scrimmage played last Friday night.
The Panthers forced three turnovers and had a goalline stand on defense while churning out 240 yards, 200 of which came on the ground.
“That was a real physical team we faced,” Inman said. “I think the nod for physicality goes to Greenwood. We will have to learn to play a more physical brand of football. But overall, I was pleased with the kids tonight.”
The defense gave up almost 300 yards, including a trio of touchdown passes covering 143 yards.
“We are learning our new coverages, and we busted a few coverages tonight,” Inman said. “I thought we did a good job of learning on the fly.”
The Gators found the end zone on the seventh play of their opening drive with a 35-yard scoring strike.
The point-after touchdown (PAT) kick was blocked.
Portland came back on its first possession of the evening and went 70 yards in nine plays, with Jalen Pero covering the final 10 yards.
Nik Averitt’s PAT gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead.
Greenwood went to the air in the second quarter to score a pair of touchdowns, on passes of 43 and 65 yards, and led 20-7.
The Panthers closed the gap early in the fourth period as Freddy Paxton capped a 12-play march with a 29-yard touchdown run.
Averitt split the uprights on the PAT.
Portland then threatened again after forcing a Gator punt. An eight-play series moved the football to the 6 yard line before a turnover ended the drive.
After forcing another punt, Portland had one last chance to score.
Paxton had runs of 16 and 8, and sophomore quarterback Andrew Polston picked up eight on a keeper. However, three consecutive passes fell incomplete to end the scrimmage.
Paxton led the ground attack with 63 yards on seven carries. Pero added 43 on 10 attempts, and Braylon Dowlen netted 40 yards on eight tries.
Braden Thornton started for the Panthers at quarterback and completed a 17-yard pass to Elijah Allen.
Polston tossed a 23-yard completion to Garrett Fox.
“I was happy with the way we moved the football,” Inman said. “Jalen and Freddy ran the football well, and the line did well.”
Portland travels to Gallatin on Friday for a jamboree that begins at 7, with the varsity, junior varsity, and freshmen teams in action.
“This was an opportunity tonight to get into a Friday-night routine and game-like situation,” Inman said. “We saw a lot of good things to grow on. We are still young and growing. “
The Panthers open the season on Aug. 20, hosting Westmoreland.
