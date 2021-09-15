The Portland High School boys golf team won a three-team match with district foes Lebanon and Mt. Juliet last Tuesday afternoon at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course.
Panther senior Vhan McGuire shot a career-best 73, with junior teammate Gavin Tabb posting an 83.
Sophomore teammate Ben Triplet shot 92, and junior teammate Houston Pike and senior Matt McGee recorded scores of 93.
Portland finished 20 strokes better than the second-place Blue Devils and 75 ahead of Mt. Juliet.
Lebanon’s Garrett Oliver shot 81, and Mt. Juliet’s Cooper Gettler posted an 85.
