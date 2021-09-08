HENDERSONVILLE — The Portland High School boys golf team won a three-team match with district foes Hendersonville and Wilson Central last Thursday afternoon at Country Hills Golf Course.
Panther junior Gavin Tabb shot 83, and senior teammate Vhan McGuire posted an 84.
Portland sophomore Ben Triplet recorded an 86, and junior teammate Houston Pike shot 88.
The Panthers finished 11 strokes better than the second-place Commandos and 30 ahead of Wilson Central.
Hendersonville’s Connor Roberts tied Tabb for medalist honors with an 83, and Zac Wilson led the Wildcats with a round of 87.
