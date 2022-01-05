The Portland boys won one of three games last week in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic held at Allen County- Scottsville.
The Panthers opened up with a 53- 34 win over Greenup County last Tuesday.
Portland jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead behind a five-point effort from Will Napier and four Chase Runyon points.
The advantage was extended to 18 points, 25-7 at halftime with Napier matching his point total from the opening eight minutes to finish with 10 at the break.
Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah sparked his team in the third with eight points as the Musketeers made a run at the Panthers, but still trailed 38-22 with eight minutes remaining.
Portland held its lead in the fourth as Runyon netted six points and Smallwood, Freddy Paxton, Will Hester, and Caeson Utley each tallied a field goal and Napier added a foul shot for the final margin of victory.
Runyon finished with 16 points to top Portland in scoring with Napier contributing 11, Duncan Smallwood had eight, Hunter Hicks tallied six, Hester and Freddy Paxton each chipped in with five, and Utley finished with two.
The Purple made 21 field goal attempts and were eight of 13 at the charity stripe.
Hannah fired in 10 for Greenup County.
On Wednesday, the Panthers fell to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 63-52.
The Panthers trailed 18-14 at the end of the first quarter and faced a 36-24 deficit at the break. A 16-9 third quarter effort pulled the Panthers to within five, 45-40, heading into the final eight minutes. But Elizabethtown would hold on for the win.
Runyon paced the Panthers in scoring with 20, including eight in the third. Hicks and Smallwood both reached double figures with 13 and 12 points respectively. Napier had four and Utley contributed three.
Portland made 18 field goals and swished 12 of 16 at the free throw line. Alandre Murphy’s 17 points topped Elizabethtown in scoring.
The Panthers concluded the tourney with a 58-49 loss to host Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
The game was knotted up at 13-13 until the Patriots outscored the Purple 14-11 in the second to hold a 27-24 edge.
The Patriots kept their lead in the third and took a 10-point lead, 42-32 into the final eight minutes of action.
Runyon’s 23 points led the Panthers in scoring including 12 from the three-point stripe. Hicks added 10, Paxton had seven, Smallwood recorded five, and Hester and Utley rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
The Patriots’ Chase Ross led all scorers with 24 and teammate Robert Robledo added 19.
Portland plays at White House Heritage on Jan. 7 and hosts Montgomery Central next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.