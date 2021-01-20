Momentum swings are a big thing, especially in high-school sports, and the Portland boys’ basketball team found that out in a 46-44 loss to visiting Springfield last Saturday night.
After trailing by eight points heading into the final period, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Panthers 18-8 in the fourth quarter to avenge an earlier loss to the Panthers in December.
For Portland head coach Darryl Travis, the contest came down to one determining factor ... momentum.
“We had them down by 10 and gave up two quick baskets,” Travis said. “You can’t give a team hope and let them believe they have chance. We did that tonight. We gave them hope, and Springfield got momentum and jumped all over us. We had to fight the whole way back. When they got momentum, their activity went up in everything they did.”
Springfield edged the Panthers in made field goals 21-20, which included a trio of 3-pointers.
“We gave up four offensive rebounds, and they scored on three of those,” Travis said. “Springfield had three lay-ups off our turnovers. That’s 12 points. We didn’t hit any threes, which is unusual for us. It was a weird game. We did make some plays to get back in it.
“I’m frustrated with our lack of patience. We had two stupid fouls for no reason. I thought Duncan (Smallwood) and Caeson (Utley) stepped up, but we had some players take a step back tonight.””
Smallwood topped the Panthers with 17 points, with Chase Runyon scoring six and Utley, Montaize Bradley, and Cody Carlson each contributing four. Hunter Hicks had three points, and Dawson Kennedy and Braden Thornton recorded two each.
Both teams struggled early as the two teams battled to a 5-5 deadlock at the end of the first quarter. There were six ties in the second stanza, with the final one in the half coming at 17-17 with 1:45 left.
Carlson connected on a three-point play and later added a foul shot for a 21-17 Portland advantage.
Savion Scott wrapped up the scoring with a running jumper that left the Jackets facing a 21-19 at the break.
The Panthers extended their advantage in the third quarter as Utley opened the third period with a basket while Smallwood tallied 11 points and Kennedy adding a bucket for a 36-28 edge.
Springfield opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run as Caleb Chapman closed the streak with a 3-pointer to close the gap to one, 36-35.
Bradley sank a jumper, but Chapman made another shot from the three-point stripe. Then, Kemarian Flair nailed a short basket, and Chapman connected from the outside for a 42-38 lead with under two minutes remaining.
Runyon scored off a Bradley steal as Portland trailed 42-40.
Springfield scored again before Smallwood swished a shot to trim the deficit to two, 44-42.
Bradley created another and tallied to knot the game at 44-44, but Chapman would net the winning bucket before Portland missed a last-second attempt as the Yellow Jackets hung on for the win.
Chapman finished with a game-high 20 points, with 17 coming over the final two quarters. Scott added 16 points.
- The Pantherss raced out to a 7-0 lead and defeated visiting East Robertson, 59-34, last Tuesday.
After leading by 10 points at the end of the first quarter, the Panthers extended that to 17 at the break. East Robertson never got any closer than 12 in the second half.
“I didn’t think we were smooth in the first half,” Travis said. “Things didn’t flow, and we weren’t snappy or clean. But we needed some confidence, and maybe this will help.
“We do need to be more consistent. I need to know what I will get from a player when I put them in. Hunter Hicks had some quick moves tonight. We looked for him. He looked comfortable.”
Smallwood led the Panthers with 15 points, with Hicks adding 13 (with nine coming in the first half). Bradley finished with nine, and Runyon tallied eight. Utley chipped in with six, and Kennedy, Jalen Pero, Will Napier and Thornton netted two apiece.
Austin Jones had 10 points for the Indians.
Portland sprinted to a 7-0 lead as Hicks had three points and Utley and Kennedy each dropped in two.
After a Jones bucket, Bradley and Smallwood both converted field-goal opportunities for a 11-2 Panther spread.
Smallwood scored five points, and Hicks added a basket in the lane as Portland built an 18-8 lead.
Hicks opened the second period with a steal and lay-up as Portland maintained their double-digit advantage.
Runyon later cashed in on a three-point bucket, and Hicks and Runyon converted back-to-back baskets for a 27-14 margin.
The Panthers closed out the half with a Bradley baseline jumper and a Smallwood offensive putback for a 31-14 edge at the break.
East Robertson cut the deficit to 12, 33-21, at the 4:30 mark, but the Indians could get no closer as a Thornton bucket gave the Panthers a 40-25 lead.
The Indians opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive points, but Smallwood, Runyon and Utley each made a field goal for a 46-28 lead with five minutes to play.
Portland wrapped up the contest on a 13-6 run to seal the win.
- The Panthers opened up a huge lead and posted a 55-46 win over visiting Greenbrier on Jan. 11.
Portland raced out to a 16-5, first-quarter lead and took a 32-22 advantage into the locker room at the break.
The Panthers led 44-28 after three periods of action and survived an 18-11 run by the Bobcats over the final eight minutes of action and held on for the victory.
Portland made 15 field goals in the contest and shot 17 of 20 at the charity stripe.
Smallwood led the way with 14 points. Runyon had 12, and Utley tallied 10. Bradley finished with eight. Kennedy contributed seven, and Hicks scored four.
Brayden Rector topped Greenbrier in scoring with 10 points.
The Bobcats had 20 field goals and sank 4 of 9 free throws.
“We had good shot selection tonight,” Travis said. “We came out crisp, and it was snappy in the first quarter. We rebounded well, and our defense got after it. We settled in and had a war for the next three quarters. But we played so well the first quarter. It gave us a cushion.”
