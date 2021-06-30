As the mandatory dead period for all high-school sports teams began this week, the Portland High School football team has been working hard in preparation for the upcoming season.
Despite the lingering effects of COVID-19, high-school football teams were allowed to have spring practice.
Panther first-year head coach Wes Inman has been pleased with the team’s work ethic.
“We had a great tempo each day,” Inman said. “We got a lot of reps in, and every player made improvement.”
Inman said that hard work has extended to the summer.
“We are averaging about 80 players a day,” Inman said. “Sometimes, we have players at basketball camps and games, baseball games, and football camps. Our numbers have been good, and they have been working hard.”
The Panthers have seven starters or contributors returning on both sides of the football and a mixture of experience along with some newcomers hoping to improve on a 2-8 record in 2020.
“Elijah Allen, who move to PHS from Summit High, stepped up this spring, and Chion Chapelle is also new to the team,” Inman said. “Josh Geery is a rising sophomore, and Andrew Polston and Nik Averitt have also stepped up.”
Several familiar faces dot the roster for the Panthers in 2021, including sophomore quarterback Braden Thornton (completing 32 of 84 passes for 425 passing yards and four touchdowns last season) and receiver Freddy Paxton (nine receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns).
Jalen Pero returns after rushing for 242 yards and crossing the goal line four times, and Braylon Dowlen added 105 yards on the ground.
Cullen Box started some at quarterback in 2020 but saw limited practice in the spring due to baseball.
Other players who stood out during spring practice include Garrett Smith, Ethan Hills, Robert Ferguson, Charles Barrett, Colby Lane, Jude Faulkner, Tristen Weatherford, Mason Elliott, Mason Swonger, Luke Newton, Jase Dillard, Hunter Mayes, Savion Campbell, Trey Jernigan, Garrett Fox and Ashton Darnell.
Smith is being recruited by multiple colleges as a lineman.
Portland averaged 241 yards per game on offense last season and gave up 338.9 yards per game on defense.
“We are running a traditional wing-T offense this season,” Inman said. “We will employ a 3-4 (front), cover 2 (pass coverage) defense.”
Inman has hired several new coaches for this year’s squad.
Kristian Moore, who went to Tennessee Tech, will coach the tight ends, tackles and defensive line. Brody Reeves, from Bethel University, will coach quarterbacks and defensive backs and is the defensive coordinator. Seth Doxey graduated from Dakota State (South Dakota) University and heads up the linebacker corps and receivers.
Three familiar faces remain on the staff in Western Kentucky University graduate Ryan Smith, who coaches wingbacks and outside linebackers. Grant West, a Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) graduate, coaches wingbacks and outside linebackers, and Curtis Rogan, who went to Southeast Mississippi, heads up the fullbacks and defensive line positions.
Inman, who graduated from MTSU, is the offensive coordinator and also takes care of the offensive line and linebackers.
Portland will scrimmage Cookeville and Stone Memorial at Cookeville High School on July 30 and will host Red Boiling Springs on Aug. 6. The Panthers will participate in a jamboree in Gallatin on Aug. 13.
