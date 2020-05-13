Patsy Ann Alderson, 72, of Gallatin, passed away at her home on May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Patsy was born in Robertson County on July 16, 1947, to Hayden Searcy and Maxine Searcy.
Patsy was preceded in death by: her father, Hayden Searcy; brother, Michael Searcy; and son-in-law, Louis Cutrell.
Patsy is survived by: her daughter, Lori Cutrell of Gallatin; granddaughter, Courtney Cutrell of Gallatin; great grandson, Carter Cutrell of Gallatin; sister, Barbara (Charles) Keen; brother, Kenneth Searcy of Portland; niece, Christy Jennings; sister-in-law, Cathy Searcy of Portland; along with numerous family and friends.
There will be a graveside service for Patsy at Restlawn Memory Gardens on May 13 at 11 a.m., with Richard Neal officiating.
Visitation for Patsy will be held on May 12 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Kenneth Searcy, Chris Keen, Jeremy Searcy, Jason Searcy, Josh Searcy and Brandon Searcy — her brother and nephews — will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Patsy could always light up a room. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.