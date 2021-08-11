Paul Allen Neal, 44, of Franklin, Kentucky, died on Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence. Crafton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Cremation was chosen.
There was no service nor visitation at this time.
A native of Simpson County, Kentucky, he was the son of Tim and Marsha Dulin of Portland.
He was preceded in death by: a son, Gage Allen Neal; paternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Jo Neal, Guilford “Skip” and Lou Ellen Dulin.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: sisters, Missy (Jamie) Neal of Portland, Teri Neal of Westmoreland, Jessica (Shane) Miller of Scottsville, Kentucky; a brother, Joseph Lelyn Neal of Scottsville; maternal grandparents, Morris and Shirley Glazebrooks of Franklin; and long-time friend and companion, Robin Ockstadt of Franklin.
