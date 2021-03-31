The Portland East Middle School cheerleaders recently won the Cheer Derby Super National competition, which was held in Louisville, Kentucky.
There were 100 squads competing in several divisions.
Much of the squad’s practices back in the summer were by Zoom and video chat. On a normal week, the squad practiced approximately eight hours.
Their winning routine was actually perfected just days before the competition.The squad will compete in The One at Walt Disney World in May.
Members of the squad include: eighth-graders Molly Hughes,Sydney Thomas, Lyric Galland; seventh-graders Aaliyah Parrish, Myliegh Matthews, Kayleigh Peppers, Adrianna Blackmore, Jade Brandmair, Kailani Brons, Emma Garretson; and sixth-graders Savannah Scruggs, Destynee Parker and Onna Sorg Green.
Coaches are Erin Villines, Felicia Agee and Brooke Rowe.
