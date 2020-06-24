Portland East Middle School recently released its award winners in various area. Those individuals include:
Perfect attendance8th grade
Peyton Dubowyk, Javier Flores Morales, Owen Hankemeier, Kylie Mooneyhan, Daniel Stagner
7th grade
Angel Barrera, Ally Berry, Daniel Brasher, Matthew Brasher, Lily Dunbar, Destiny Moore, Ethan Vance
6th grade
Trey Galland, Tiffany Hull, Journey McConkey, Oscar Palada Hernandez, Stephanie Siu, Sebastian Stringer
Top 10 students6th grade
Hunter Whittemore, Jackson Augustus, Farrah Cochrane, Wyatt Napier, Ethan Krol, Savanna Huen, Hannah Fielden, Drew Mathias, Journey McConkey, Sebastian Stringer
7th grade
(10-way tie for eighth place)
Noah Scearce, Kaleb Peacock, Jaiden Spiekermeier, Tania Urbano, Lily Souza, Alexsa Ambriz Velasquez, Brayden Buckner, Seth Martin, Alexis Morris, Jay Guthrie, Taya Totten, Hailey Spiekermeier, Lily Dunbar, Blake Roach, Yelina Urbano, Melvin Agee, Molly Hughes
8th gradeHaley Tate, Madalyn Averill, Addie Greer, Kendall Bennett, Gracie Gibbs, Izzy Greenlee, Dixie Millirones, Mia Acosta, Callie Head, Jacob Krol
Related arts awardsDrama
8 grade-Gracie Gibbs
7grade-Avery Williams
6 grade-Wyatt Roth
Band
8th grade-Madalyn Averill
7th grade-Lexie Morris
6th-grade-Sebastian Stringer
Social health
8th grade-Hailey McMurtry
7th grade-Blayton Choate
6thgrade-Leah Stradtner
STEM awards
8th grade-Lily Williams
7th grade-Marko Carrasquillo
6th grade-Xander Sayar
Library award8th grade-Austin Evans
Reading challenge winnersHaley Tate, Owen Hankemeier, Hannah Fielden
Tracy Denning PE Award winners8th grade-Joseph Neal
7th grade-Skylar Hicks
6th grade-Audrey Martin
Portland Rotary Student of the Year8th grade-Elizabeth Allen
7th grade-Alivia Barrett
6th grade-Hunter Whittemore
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.