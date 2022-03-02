Portland’s Duncan Smallwood has made some big shots for the Portland basketball team in his four-year career. But none were as huge as last Tuesday’s buzzer beating offensive putback that propelled the Panthers to a 34-33 win over Greenbrier for the District 9-AAA championship.
On the play, Montaize Bradley took a pass from Chase Runyon and dribbled to his left and put up a shot that fell short of the net. Hunter Hicks couldn’t come up with the rebound, but Smallwood snared the basketball and sank the shot for the winning margin of victory
In their previous two regular season meetings, the Purple had led in the fourth quarter, only to have the Bobcats pull out a last second victory.
Their most recent contest looked to end the same way when Greenbrier’s Brayden Rector canned a three-point shot with under 20 seconds left for a 33-32 advantage.
Portland came back as time expired with Smallwood’s bucket providing the winning margin of victory.
“Duncan told the team during the fourth quarter to play our game, and let’s win the last eight minutes,” Coach John Ferguson said afterward. “I told the kids before the game that we have yet to play a full 32 minutes of basketball this season. We play well for three quarters, but we struggle in spurts. We haven’t pulled too many of those close games out, and as hard as that is, it’s going to come back and pay off for us.”
The game was tied three times in the opening period before the Panthers took the lead on two Smallwood foul shots and a Freddy Paxton three-pointer and a 14-9 edge after eight minutes of action.
Portland extended the margin to 10 points, 20-10, in the second quarter on a Chase Runyon basket, a Smallwood field goal and a Montaize Bradley offensive board.
The Bobcats finished up the first half with six straight points, but still trailed 20-16 at halftime.
The Panthers twice had leads of six points in the third period as Utley canned a short jumper for a 22-16 edge and later, Smallwood’s offensive putback put the Purple on top, 29-23. The Bobcats would score the next two field goals and cut the deficit to three, 30-27, heading into the fourth.
The two teams struggled in the final eight minutes of play as the Panthers had 11 possessions and didn’t score while Greenbrier made nine trips downcourt and came up empty.
Greenbrier did score on a Derek Taylor inside shot and a free throw while Runyon connected on two attempts from the charity stripe.
Runyon’s two tosses at the 2:07 mark were the last points by either team until the three-pointer that put Greenbrier on top, 33-32.
That set up Smallwood’s winning hoop that sent the team and a large Portland crowd into a celebration frenzy.
“This is huge for our school and program,” Ferguson remarked. “The guys fight day in and day out. Now, it’s one game at a time.”
Smallwood paced the Panthers with 12 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Runyon followed with 10 while Utley, Paxton, and Bradley each collected four points.
Portland made 13 field goals and sank five of seven attempts at the foul line.
Greenbrier got 18 points from Jayce Mangrum and 11 from Rector. The Bobcats made 14 field goals and netted half of their four free throws.
The Panthers were scheduled to open region play at home Saturday against Hillwood at home.
