By the Portland Leader
The Portland High School Cheerleading Squad qualified for the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports that was held on Feb. 11-13.
The PHS Cheerleaders earned their bid by placing fourth at the Bluegrass Regional Championship in November. While in Orlando, the squad competed in the Small Varsity Division II-Game Day division. The squad performed a zero-deduction routine and placed 10th in the first round of competition with a score of 87.6.
