The Portland Panthers visit the Henry County Patriots Friday night in a regular-season finale that has serious playoff implications for both teams.
The Patriots come into a key region matchup with a 4-5 record overall, but 3-1 in Region 7-4A.
Portland could finish as high with a as second in the region with a win and host a playoff game. PHS enters the game also 4-5 overall and 2-2 in region games.
A loss sends the region into tiebreakers as four teams fight for the remains three spots in the region.
The Patriots’ wins have been over Kenwood, 49-18; Clarksville Northwest, 48-0; South Gibson, 10-0 and last Friday night’s shootout with Clarksville Northeast, 44-40.
Henry County has suffered losses to Summit, 50-13; Beech, 17-7; Brentwood, 21-14; Springfield, 6-3 and Paducah Tilghman, 28-14.
“Henry county is a tough team,” Inman pointed out. “We will have to regroup after losing to Springfield and take care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.