The second season for Tennessee High School football teams begin this Friday with first round games in the TSSAA playoffs.
Portland earned its 24th trip to the postseason playoffs earlier in the year.
Last Friday, the Purple fell to Henry County 56-0 to finish fourth in tough region 7-4A.
The Panthers accumulated 147 total yards against the Patriots and Portland coach Wes Inman was ready to move on after the loss.
“We know we can’t turn the football over five times to anyone, especially a team as fired up as Henry County was,” Inman said Sunday afternoon. “We were our worst enemy. The kids played hard, and we told them to put this one behind them and get ready for Munford.”
Munford will be Portland’s opening night playoff opponent this Friday. The Cougars won its’ second Region 8-4A title and completed the regular season with an 8-2 record.
The West Tennessee squad returned 14 starters back from a year ago and Inman has been impressed with what he has seen on tape.
“They are fast and able to spread you out,” Inman remarked. “They will bring speed to the game. The quarterback is talented along with their running backs and wide receivers.”
The Panthers have played similar teams like Munford during the regular season, including East Hamilton, Kenwood, and Clarksville Northeast.
“We’ve seen that type of speed this season,” Inman pointed out. “We will have to keep that speed off the field Friday night.”
Quarterback Jordan Bell, running back Auvic White and receiver Jace Hodgin are three of the standouts on offense.
Defensively, the Cougars run a 5-0 or 5-3 scheme and Hodgin is a standout along with Ben Cerniglia. Hodgin had two interceptions in a game with Southwind.
“We are confident we can move the football Friday night,” Inman remarked.
The Panthers will counter with speed of their own as Braylon Dowlen, Freddy Paxton, and Jalen Pero have rushed for 2427 yards while quarterback Braden Thornton has 337 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Portland has amassed 3293 total yards for a 329.3 average per game. Dowlen, Mason Swonger, and Elijah Allen pace the team in tackles.
The Purple has allowed 317.6 yards per contest.
The Panthers will have travel for most of the playoff season. But last week’s nearly three-hour journey to Paris to face Henry County will pay off according to Inman.
“I think our experience at Henry County will help us this week,” Inman explained about this week’s three-and a half hour plus trip to Munford. “There are a lot of teams that would love to be playing this week.”
Inman is excited about the opportunity to play this Friday and knows for his team to continue playing, PHS will have to play better than last Friday’s loss at Henry County.
“I saw dramatic improvement in procedure penalties from the Springfield game,” Inman noted. “I hope to see that again. We can’t make five turnovers. We have to stay the course, control the clock, and keep their speed off the football field. It will be a four-quarter ballgame.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.