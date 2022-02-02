The Portland girls gave up the lead with under two minutes to play and failed to get a shot off in the final seconds in dropping a 32-31 decision to visiting White House last Friday. The Lady Panthers led for most of the contest, but only scored two points in the final eight minutes of action in falling to their rival for the second time this season.
“We played with great intensity for 32 minutes tonight,” PHS coach Scott Steinbrecher said afterwards. “I was proud of the girls. We lost to them by 25 points in December. We had the lead late, but we haven’t been in that moment a lot.”
The Purple led at the end of each break. Portland held a 10-5 edge after eight minutes of action and took a 16-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime. That lead was extended to six, 29-23 after three, but the Portland offense could manage just one field goal in the fourth.
“If we see them again, that means we are improving and advancing in the district tournament,” Steinbrecher commented. “You hope you learn something from the moment. It didn’t go our way this time, but if you learn from this, it will go your way next time.”
Katie MCloud unleashed a three-point shot and Kayla Wasilko added three points as Portland raced to a 10-5 first quarter lead. The Lady Panthers remained on top in the second Rayleigh Hester netted four points and Wasilko added a pair of free throws.
Chloe Hart drilled a three-point bucket for White House and Faith Johnstone tallied three points in the quarter.
Portland led 16-13 at the break.
The Lady Panthers extended their margin to nine points in the third as Taya Totten, Cheyenne Gregory, and Hester each scored a field goal. Totten later added a three-pointer for an eight-point lead at 27-19.
Johnstone and Marley Hyde each connected on a shot from the outside to close the gap to four, 27-23 with 43 seconds left in the period.
Totten closed out the scoring late with a short jumper as Portland was on top 29-23.
White House would take the lead after a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter as Abigail Bradley dropped in a three-pointer and Hyde, Johnstone, and Carmen Perkins each added a field goal. Totten supplied Portland’s field goal in the fourth.
“I thought Rayleigh’s defense against Marley was good tonight,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Taya made some big shots for us. This loss will hurt all weekend, but Monday, we have to go back to work.”
Totten finished with 11 points to pace the Purple while Wasilko added seven and Hester collected six. Gregory scored four and McCloud contributed three.
Johnstone topped White House with 10 points and Hyde tallied nine.
