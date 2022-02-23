Six former Sumner County, Portland High School athletes were inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame class in ceremonies last Friday at the school.
Laura Adamson Britton graduated from Portland High School in 1977. Britton scored 1,207 points in her three-year career and tallied 30 or more points in six games during her junior and senior campaigns. In her career, was named to the Vol State All-Tournament Team during her junior and senior seasons. Britton was named to the All-District squad and voted Most Valuable Player in the district.
“It was very emotional tonight,” Britton said. “I’m very honored and humbled. I appreciate what Portland has done. You don’t like to talk about yourself, but it’s humbling the things we accomplished in high school, not knowing that we were accomplishing. When we were in school, girls had only two sports, basketball and cheerleading.”
Britton played basketball at Vol State and lettered in 1977-78.
For the past 24 years, Britton has been an educator in Rutherford County and been married to Steve Britton for 42 years and has two children and three grandchildren.
Marie Adamson is a 1973 graduate of Portland High School. Adamson lettered all three years while wearing the Purple and White. Adamson led the team in scoring in 1972 and 1973 as well as getting selected to the All-District and All-Region squads each season.
Adamson was also picked to the All-Conference, All-Midstate, and All Tournament teams at the Volunteer State tournament in ‘72 and ‘73.
“This is such an honor,” Adamson said after the presentations. “I had an anxiety attack last tonight wondering, Do I really deserve this? It means so much. This means so much to be honored. What more could you ask for?
Adamson scored 1,514 points in her three years as a Lady Panther.
Today, Adamson is an LPN specialist in the operating room for head Injuries. She also worked for Delta Airlines and won several sales awards. Adamson is also a custom quilter in Florida and Tennessee and has won awards at several shows, including making quilts for the Jack Hunter and Ken Wilber families.
Adamson has a daughter who lives in Japan with her husband and their two children.
Ginger and Rob Lesemann have spent their entire married life coaching volleyball. Ginger restarted the PHS volleyball program in 1989. Rob has started or coached several programs and leagues. They initiated the middle school program, and Rob started the Rob Lesemann Volleyball League in 2006 and coached the Impact Volleyball Club in the winter of 2008.
Over the course of their coaching careers at PHS, their teams have won 10 district titles, finished runner-up 12 times, collected six region championships nine region runner-up spots, and 13 sectional appearances. The program has made four state tournament appearances, winning the gold in 2017 and 2018 and finishing as runner-up in 2019. Together, the duo has won 642 matches.
“We are humbled to be included into the Hall of Fame at Portland High School with over 100 years of athletics,” the duo explained. “We are honored and have a lifetime of memories from our coaching career. We were overwhelmed by the support of the faculty, staff, and Panther Nation, and administrations through the years. The community support was unparalleled. The girls that we coached will always have a special place in our hearts. We will always think of ourselves as Always a Panther!’
Shawn Utley graduated from Portland in 1985 and started all three years while wearing the Purple and White. As a senior, Utley, helped lead the Panthers to a district title, and a runner-up spot in the regionals.
Utley averaged 20 points per contest and was All-County, All-District, All Conference, and All-Midstate. He was also named to the All-State squad. Utley finished his career with 1,285 points and over 800 rebounds.
“This was special tonight,” Utley remarked. “It was emotional, and I appreciate the committee for looking at my career. I look at the names on the board outside the gym and to be associated with those people is impressive.”
He graduated from Tennessee Tech after playing basketball for a year at Belmont.
Today, Utley has designed steel structures in all 50 states and helped create the steel design for the current Portland High School. He teaches Sunday School at First Baptist Church and has served as county commissioner, a member of the planning commission and Sumner County Zoning Board. Utley is married to a Portland alumni Leanne Bradley.
They have two sons, Caelum and Caeson. Caeson is a senior member of this year’s PHS basketball team and actually made the phone call to his dad informing him of his induction to the Hall of Fame.
The late Paul Allen West graduated from Sumner County High School in 1935. West played guard for the Panthers and earned letters in 1933 and 1934. After graduating high school, West attended Duke University, but left the university to join the military and fight in World War 2. He was awarded the rank of Captain.
After his military service, West scouted for the University of Tennessee football program during the Wyatt Bowden and Skeeter Bailey era.
West was also a part of the Tennessee Highway Department and later became a small business owner. He continued to serve the Portland community by being a member of the Portland Church of Christ and was the quarterback club president for four years. He served as scoutmaster for the boy scouts and was a volunteer fireman.
“This was very special tonight,” youngest son Al remarked about the honor. “Dad lived to be 96 years old, and we learned a lot from him over the years and how special he was. It’s special for others to acknowledge what he did for the community, and everybody involved. He helped organize the Quarterback Club and helped with the building of the new stadium and the lighting system. Dad and Charlie Green were business partners for years and were two of several businessmen in town who signed a note for the construction of the football stadium.”
Eldest son Sam was also appreciative of the honor his dad received last week.
“He was the biggest Panther fan there was and a big-time football fan,” West noted. “Dad played football for Portland and did some scouting for the University of Tennessee football.”
His family wants the community to know that he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
