Portland soccer standout Jessica Roberts is excited about continuing her career at Columbia State. Roberts, a three-year starter for the Lady Panthers, recently signed with the two-year school.
Roberts visited the campus before signing and was impressed with the college atmosphere and small town feel of the area.
“I liked the fact that it doesn’t seem super busy, and the campus was easy to get around,” Roberts remarked. “The coach is great, and I know a couple of players coming to the team as well.”
One of those players is high school teammate Kenzie Campbell who also inked with the school.
“We’ve played together since we were little,” Roberts explained. “We split ways when we were playing club soccer, then I decided to play for the high school. So, it’s pretty exciting getting to move on to the next level with Kenzie.”
Roberts has been playing soccer since the age of seven and remembered several highlights from her club and high school days.
“My first game with the high school when I scored the winning goals in the last minute was a highlight,” Roberts said. “Getting all district and scoring in big matches were highlights too.”
Portland High School coach Ryan Goostree had nothing but praise for Roberts and her accomplishments.
“Jessica is an amazing girl,” Goostree noted. “She joined the team as a sophomore and was an immediate factor in each match. Jessica was the leading scorer every year she played for us and has raised the level of play for her teammates. I wished she had played for us all four years. She has raised the bar for our program along with Allie and Ragan.”
Roberts was appreciative of Goostree and the lessons learned in her three years of wearing the Purple and White.
“Coach Goostree has definitely help me gain confidence on the soccer ball,” Roberts noted. “He would push me to do more with it instead of getting it off of my foot as soon as I got it.”
Roberts also had family support through her career and stood by her in the good times and bad.
“Having family support is always important,” Roberts said. “Being able to leave a match and be able to talk to them about either having a bad game or if you had a good game and being able to celebrate with them.”
Roberts plans to study biology at Columbia State and hopes to continue playing soccer after Columbia State.
