Portland’s Jenna Towles loves to run. And that love of running has propelled the junior to reach the TSSAA state cross country meet recently.
Towles finished 47th in the Class A-AA competition with a time of 21:52.55.
Towles started running cross county as a sophomore, and this season was the first time for Towles to advance to the state championship meet.
“I did reach the state in middle school for the 800,” Towles said by email last week. “Both my uncles ran cross country and track in high school, so I was pretty familiar with the sport. As a kid, I always ran a lot, so cross country just made sense.”
Towles qualified for the state meet by being the first individual qualifier at the regionals with a mark of 21:32.00.
In 2020, Towles ran in the regionals and missed the state by 10 places. That served as motivation for Towles this year.
“When they were handing out awards, I missed the state by 10 places,” Towles said. “It was really motivating, and it was the place where I set practically all my main goals for this year.”
Towles had several highlights this season and as runner has her own routine in preparing for a race.
“A few days before a race, I like to go on milespllit,” Towles remarked. “Milesplit is a running website, and I can see where I’m projected to place, who I’m racing and any other information about the race I could need. When I’m at the race, I like to make sure I know the course, so if I haven’t raced there, I like to walk it. Then I go off on my own and stretch and focus. Then I do a few strides before the race, and I’m ready.”
Towles plays basketball in the winter and continues to run during the off season.
“I like to run at least once a week,” Towles noted. “That keeps by body familiar with running long miles, but in July I like to run pretty much every day.”
After a high finish in 2021, Towles is already excited about her prospects for 2022.
“Definitely, I’m excited about next year,” Towles acknowledged. “Although I’m happy with my performance, I know there were flaws. I want to hopefully fix them next season. I think it’s important to keep getting better with each season so to be back at state next year is really important to me.”
