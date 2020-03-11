The Portland High School softball team has won 51 games over the past three seasons, including a second-place finish in the district 9-AAA tournament in 2018. But Coach Vanessa Tomlinson and the 2020 team are looking for even more as the season opens this week.
“My expectations for this season will be to finish in the top four in the district,” Tomlinson remarked recently. “I look for us to have more wins than last year and for us to win a couple of tournaments that we are playing in.”
For the Lady Panthers to reach those goals, Tomlinson will rely on eight returning starters that includes six seniors.
“Three of those seniors are pitchers,” Tomlinson said. “All three have proven to be accurate and all three have different pitches they are good at.”
Leading the way is all-district and two time Most Valuable Player Mac Fitzgerald. The senior, who has already signed with Tennessee Tech, returns after winning more games and topping the team in every offense category in 2019. Samantha Alda-Katherine, another senior who will play at the next level at Sewanee University has a lot of speed on her pitches according to Tomlinson. Cailey Walker is another hurler who has worked hard during the offseason to be a more effective pitcher and possesses a lot of power on offense.
Abbie Tomlinson is back after missing half of last season with a torn ACL. Tomlinson is the team’s lone left-handed hitter and brings a lot of power to the top of the lineup. Sami Parker is a three-year starter and can play both first and third base and is known as a power hitter. The last senior is Daley McCloud, who is penciled in at right field.
The probable starting lineup includes Junior Lillie Whitehead behind the plate. Parker and Tomlinson will split time at first base. Walker gets the nod at second and Fitzgerald, when not pitching, lines up at shortstop. Freshman Shelby Richards will see action at both third and shortstop and classmate Jama Hoffman will see playing time at second. Joining Daley McCloud in the outfield is Alda-Katherine in left and Hoffman in center.
Coach Tomlinson has the luxury this season of having a team that doesn’t just hit for power but can also manufacture runs, if needed.
“Our team has about three or four hitters than can hit with power,” Tomlinson explained. “Then we have four or five hitters that will get good hits to help manufacture runs. We played last weekend and had three different players hit homeruns. This is a change from last season.”
Tomlinson likes the attitude of this group and the cohesiveness of the girls.
“This group has a lot of experience,” Tomlinson pointed out. “They also have determined and winning personalities. They have played on winning Dixie and travel ball teams, which once they get a taste of winning, they will continue. We have freshmen who are going to fill in positions left from last year’s seniors graduating.”
Some keys to the season will be hitting on a consistent basis and defense, according to Tomlinson.
“We need the bottom of the lineup to hit just as well as the top,” Tomlinson stated. “We are working on a lineup that will allow us to score runs on a consistent basis. Defensively, we have a couple of girls playing positions that they haven’t play in a while, so getting them comfortable will be key.”
Tomlinson looks for Mt. Juliet to be the team to beat while Lebanon and Wilson Central always having good hitting teams.”
