Portland High School first-year head softball coach Scott Steinbrecher is inheriting a team with just three returning starters from last year’s COVID-shortened campaign.
Steinbrecher, who assisted Vanessa Tomlinson recently, has a large freshmen class along with those that played in 2020.
The transition has been easy, according to Steinbrecher.
“With the returning players we have, it has been smooth as they are comfortable with Joann (Keith, the team’s assistant coach) and myself,” Steinbrecher said. “But we do have nine freshmen, so that has been a learning curve as well. Our new two assistants (Jordan Toney and Scarlet Shetters) have jumped in though and been a tremendous help.”
Steinbrecher’s three returning starters include catcher Lillie Whitehead, centerfielder Jama Hoffman and shortstop/third baseman Shelby Richards.
“Lillie and Jama will be huge for us as they will more likely be at the top of the lineup and set the tone every game for us,” Steinbrecher said. “Both are great defenders, good sticks, and bring a ton of speed for us. Shelby will start at shortstop for us and has one of the best bats on the team. She’s a tireless worker who loves the game.”
The remaining position spots are still up for grabs.
Junior Eryn Cheney will be the primary pitcher for the Lady Panthers after the program lost Mac Fitzgerald and Samantha Alda-Katherine to graduation last May.
Kameron Whitaker will start at one of the infield positions.
“Both players have really good pop and will be counted on to drive in runs,” Steinbrecher said. “Eryn will have to lead us on the mound this year after we lost Mac and Samantha.”
Junior Kayla Wasilko is another player who can play multiple positions for the Lady Panthers.
“Kayla has varsity experience pitching and will be asked to pitch a ton more while also playing second base for us,” Steinbrecher said.
A freshman, Brooklyn Bellavio, has a good chance to start at third base or second base.
“Brooklyn can also fill in for Shelby at shortstop,” Steinbrecher said. “Brooklyn has smooth hands and is a good contact hitter.”
A junior, Sydney Lawless, has a great opportunity to start in the outfield while sophomore Jenna Bailey will provide back-up relief on the mound and see action in the outfield.
Senior Tianna Hall and sophomore Katie McCloud will also play several different positions as well as adding some pop to the offense.
Another senior, Summer Evans, will pitch for the Lady Panthers and may play in the outfield.
According to Steinbrecher, the make-up of the team will be a defensive squad that pitches well and that will be aggressive at the plate and on the base paths in order to make the other team make plays.
Steinbrecher says there is a lot to like about the team as the season open next week.
“So far, I really like our leadership as Lillie has done a great job of coming over from basketball and leading, just like she did at basketball,” Steinbrecher said. “Eryn, Jama and Sydney have been great for us early so far of having good energy and being positive role models for the younger girls. Kameron and Shelby have really showed the way with their work ethnic every day as well.”
After the 2020 spring-sports season was cancelled last year, kids returning to this year’s area squads have extra motivation to enjoy the 2021 campaign, and the Lady Panthers are no different.
“I think in all sports, the kids are just excited to have the opportunity to be involved in things,” Steinbrecher said. “I think, after having a year off, there is a ton of unknowns going in. There are several great coaches and tons of talent in the district with teams like Station Camp, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet to name a few. One of the things we talked about is growing close as a team and improving on a daily basis. If we do those things, I think we can look up in May and be a competitive softball team.
Other team members include freshmen Krya Wade, Alivia Mandrell, Makayla Mandrell, Summer Lighton, Grace Brewer, Callie Head, Kaylee Jones and Cheyenne Gregory.
