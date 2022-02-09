The Portland girls led at halftime over Smith County but were outscored 32-14 in the second half in falling to the hosts school 45-29 last Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers held a 15-13 advantage at halftime after overcoming an 8-7 deficit after one quarter of action.
Rayleigh Hester had eight points in the first half including a pair of 3-point buckets while Katie McCloud added a long rang shot in the first.
The Lady Owls were paced in the second half by Emma Enoch’s 12 points, including nine in the third period. Smith County took a 30-24 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Hester led the Purple in scoring with 12 points while McCloud added 10. Taya Totten had four, Cheyenne Gregory netted two and Karlee Clayton finished with one.
Portland connected on 10 field goals and went five of eight at the charity stripe.
Enoch topped all scorers with 15.
The Owls made 15 shots from the field and swished 15 of 19 at the free throw line.
The Portland boys lost another heartbreaker to the Owls by a 64-60 margin. The Purple led by three with under 10 seconds left, but the Owls’ Dennis West knocked home a halfcourt three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.
The two teams were knotted up at 18-18 after one quarter of action though Chase Runyon had a pair of three-pointers among his eight points and Hunter Hicks added four points.
Smith County outscored the Panthers 19-13 in the second to lead 37-31 at the break. West had 24 points at halftime for the Owls.
Hicks topped Portland in scoring with 11, Runyon had eight and Duncan Smallwood contributed six in the first 16 minutes of action.
Runyon tallied seven points in the third as the Purple trimmed the deficit by two, 46-44 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Montaize Bradley, Hicks, and Runyon each scored four points in the fourth as the Panthers took the lead only to have West tie the game with his last second bucket that forced overtime.
Portland managed just two Smallwood foul shots in the overtime period while the Owls scored four of their six points at the charity stripe for the winning margin of victory.
West paced all scorers with 35 points.
Portland was led by Runyon’s 19 points with Hicks pouring in 17 and Smallwood chipping in with 12. Caeson Utley had six, Bradley contributed four, and Will Hester added two.
The Panthers made 16, two-point buckets and four field goals from the three-point line along with 15 of 18 free throws.
Smith County fired in 24 field goals and swished 11 of 15 charity tosses.
Portland will host Allen County Scottsville this Friday in the Hall of fame contest and travel to Montgomery Central on Feb. 14 in a make-up contest.
