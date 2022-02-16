The Portland boys hit the road Thursday night and posted a 62-45 win over Montgomery Central in district action.
The Panthers led by seven at the break, but powered by Caeson Utley’s 18, second half points, the Purple broke away to win an important contest.
“Caeson played great tonight,” Coach John Ferguson said. “Once he understood their zone shift, we didn’t run too many offensive plays. He put us on his back tonight.”
Portland jumped out to a 15-5 first quarter edge as Montaize Bradley drained a three-pointer and added a field goal while Duncan Smallwood, Chase Runyon, Utley, Will Hester, and Hunter Hicks all reached the scoring column.
Runyon tallied five points in the second quarter as the Purple maintained their lead at 26-19 at intermission.
Utley knocked home 10 points in the third quarter as the Portland lead swelled to 13 points, 44-31. Utley continued to have the hot hand with eight points over the final period as the Purple cruised to the 17-point win.
Backing Utley in the scoring column was Bradley with 11 and Runyon contributed 10. Hicks had six, Smallwood netted five, and Braden Thornton, Will Napier, Hester, and Cody Carlson each finished with two. The Panthers connected on 25 field goals in the contest.
D.T. Faulk paced the Indians with 13. Montgomery Central made 15 field goals including six from the three-point line and were nine of 17 at the free throw line.
Greenbrier 42, Portland 40Last Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Panthers hosted Greenbrier on senior night and fell 42-40. Portland had a couple of chances in the final seconds to tie the game, but the shots wouldn’t fall.
“That final sequence, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Ferguson stated. “Greenbrier is bigger and stronger, and we are outsized and outmanned at every position. But these are two teams that respect each other and compete hard.”
The Panthers led 11-4 in the early minutes of the contest as Hicks scored twice, Bradley sank a jumper, Smallwood cashed in on an offensive putback and Runyon connected on a 3- point bucket.
Bradley drilled a three-pointer and Utley later tallied on an old fashioned three-point play and a 17-10 Purple lead.
The Bobcats came back by outscoring Portland 12-7 in the second including a 10-0 run that produced a 22-20 edge.
The Panthers closed out the half on a Bradley foul shot and a Runyon three-point basket to hold a 24-22 lead at the break.
Greenbrier used a 12-4 streak to go on top 34-28 in the third and would never trail again. The Purple did tie the score at 40-40 with 3:01 remaining but couldn’t score over the final minutes of the game as the Bobcats escaped with the win.
Smallwood headed up the scoring with 12 while Runyon added 11 and Bradley contributed eight. Utley had five and Hicks rounded out the scoring with four. Portland made 14 field goals and were eight of 12 at the charity stripe.
Jayce Mangrum netted 15 for Greenbrier. As a team, the Green and White swished 16 shots from the field and made six of nine at the foul line.
