Portland’s volleyball season came to an end last Tuesday after losing to Hillsboro in three sets in the region semifinals held at Station Camp.
Hillsboro won the opening set 27-25, claimed a 25-20 victory in game two and wrapped up the win with a three-point decision, 25-22.
“Hillsboro was big, and we couldn’t do anything with them,” PHS coach Rob Lesemann remarked. “Their middle hitters kept going over our girls. We didn’t match up well with Hillsboro. We could have played better. We just didn’t pass well.”
The Lady Panthers trailed 7-2 in the early moments of the first set but tied the score at 10-10. The Lady Burros went up 15-11 before the Purple retied the game at 25-15. Portland did build a 20-15 lead and held the advantage until Hillsboro regained the edge at 23-22.
The two teams were knotted up at 25-25 before the Lady Burros tallied the final two points for the win.
In the second set, the Lady Panthers never led, though the score was tied three times. Hillsboro led by as much as nine points, 16-7. Portland twice trimmed the deficit to three on kills by Emma High and Anna McGlothin before the Lady Burros wrapped up the victory.
Portland fell behind 10-3 in the third and final set, but came back to knot the score at 17-17 and 18-18. The Lady Panthers would be outscored 7-4 over the remainder of the set to see their season end.
Emma High had 16 kills, 10 digs, and four assists while Elizabeth Rogers netted 10 digs and contributed two assists. Gracie Gibbs led in assists with 15 assists and added an ace and three digs. Bryleigh Nyswonger and Cheyenne Gregory each came up with five digs. Gregory notched four aces and Nyswonger registered an assist. Rayleigh Tucker had a kill.
Grace Tucker and Sydney Lawless added three digs, Layla Loftis and Tucker each recorded a pair of kills. Loftis tallied one ace apiece and two digs., Anna McGlothlin had two kills and a dig.
Portland finished the 2021 campaign with a 23-9 record and loses Lawless, Hester, McGlothlin, and Tucker to graduation next May.
That group was a part of three district and two region titles, a state championship in Class AA and a state runner-up trophy in 2019.
“This was a good group of seniors,” Lesemann said. “They work well together.”
