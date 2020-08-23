The Portland High School volleyball team opened its season with a loss to Station Camp in four games before defeating East Robertson in three games last week.
In the opening match last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers, last year’s Class AA state runner-up, fell to the Lady Bison, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20.
“We’re still figure out our rotation,” Portland head coach Rob Lesemann said. “We’ve had no scrimmages and are still trying to put the girls in the right places. We were competitive against Station Camp.”
Savanah Pippin had 14 kills in the match, while Emma High collected 13 digs, eight kills, a pair of aces, two assists and was perfect in serving.
Jordyn Latimer came up with ten digs, 13 assists, one ace and served 93.3%.
Qierra Gregory had three aces, seven digs, nine assists, and served 93.3%.
Lauryn Waldron reached double figures with 15 digs, five kills, and an ace, and Rayleigh Hester had four digs and three kills. Ashton Hoffman complied eight digs, and Gracie Tucker rounded out the statistical leaders with two kills and one dig.
In the win over the Lady Indians, the Purple were topped by Pippin with eight kills, three aces, and seven digs.
Hoffman had nine digs.
High came up with seven digs and finished with four kills, 15 assists and a trio of aces.
Latimer had five aces, five digs and nine assists and served 95%, while Waldron contributed seven kills and collected four digs.
Hester netted four kills, Tucker with three, and Sydney Lawless and Anna McGlothlin each contributed two.
Gregory posted three digs, three assists, served one ace and was 100% in serving.
