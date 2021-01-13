Portland High School senior volleyball standout Savanah Pippin was recently selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Volleyball Team in Class AA.
Pippin — a Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College signee — helped the program to a 153-29 record, four district championships, three regional titles, state championships in 2017 and 2018, and a state runner-up finish in 2019.
The middle hitter ranks third in career kills at Portland (1407) and third in blocks (313).
As a senior, Pippin compiled 300 kills, 57 blocks, 62 digs and 13 aces. She had a .335 hitting percentage and a 86.8-% serve percentage.
Pippin was both the district regular-season and district tournament most valuable player as the Lady Panthers won the district’s regular-season and tournament titles, and she was named to the all-region squad despite Portland’s loss in the regional semifinal round.
Pippin is one of 15 players selected to the all-state squad in Class AA.
