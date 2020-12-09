Portland High senior volleyball standout Savanah Pippin signs a letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College. Pictured at the signing are (seated, from left) Savanah’s mother Falesha Pippin, Savanah Pippin, Savanah’s father Casey Pippin, (standing) Savanah’s grandmother Debbie Braswell, Savanah’s brother Wyatt Pippin, Savanah’s grandfather Leon Pippin and Savanah’s grandmother Eva Pippin.