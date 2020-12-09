Portland High senior volleyball standout Savanah Pippin is taking her volleyball talents from one successful program to another.
The three-time all-district and two-time all-region player recently signed a letter-of-intent with Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) College last Saturday to continue her career at the school, which is located in Columbia, Kentucky.
In her four years at Portland, Pippin helped the program to a 153-29 record with four district titles, three region crowns, a pair of state championships and a state runner-up trophy.
Lindsey Wilson — which is coached by Jerry Forbes — has won seven Mid-South Conference titles and the 2017 NAIA National Championship after reaching the national semifinal round in 2015.
Pippin hopes to be able to contribute to that success over the next four years.
“There’s a lot of potential there, and I’m looking for a great four years,” Pippin said. “I couldn’t ask for a better college. It’s close to home. I love the coach and the girls. I had some offers from other schools, but Lindsey Wilson was a different vibe.”
Pippin leaves the Lady Panther program third in career kills with 1407 and with 313 blocks. Pippin was both the district regular-season and district tournament most valuable player and was named to the all-region squad in her senior season despite Portland’s loss in the regional semifinal round.
“Savanah will be missed,” Portland coach Rob Lesemann said. “She was a force for four years. She was a dominant player as a middle blocker. I think her best match was in last year’s loss with Nolensville in the Class AA championship where she had 31 kills. She will be a good player at Lindsey Wilson, and we wish her the best.”
Pippin was appreciative of both Rob and Ginger Lesemann in guiding her through some rough spots during her four years of playing for the Lady Panthers.
“When I had my shoulder problems in my sophomore season, they both encouraged me to keep going,” Pippin said. “They were both supportive and pushed me to do everything I could to keep going.
“Coach Forbes came to watch me in some tournaments. He feels like I will play as a freshman next fall.”
Savanah’s parents, Casey and Falesha Pippin, were proud of the opportunity Savanah has to play at the next level.
“We are very proud of her and all her hard work to get a full scholarship,” Falesha Pippin said.
Pippin wants to some day be a pediatric nurse practitioner.
“Since I was 12, that’s what I wanted to do,” Pippin said. “I can’t wait to move on and start a new chapter in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.