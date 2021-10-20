Portland’s Planning Commission chose to defer a resolution on ending the broadcast of its meetings after members split on a vote.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, the Commission split 3-3 on the resolution, with three members absent. The resolution had already been deferred in September because a number of commissioners, including chairman Jessica Hunter, were absent.
Those present debated the idea of ending the broadcasts, with those against citing a lack of transparency in city government.
“I’ve had over a half-dozen people comment to me on the street, in a restaurant, they like the transparency,” Curtis Grove said. “This is 2021. It happens everywhere. I don’t really see where it’s that big a deal (broadcasting). Tonight if someone wants to know, all they’ve got to do is tune in, turn on and they can form their own opinion.”
Hunter argued for ending the broadcasts, saying if citizens wanted to have an input, they should attend meetings in-person.
“My thought is, not all the city committees and meetings are televised. I understand City Council, those people run for office and are elected. This board, I feel the people that really want to know and care what’s going on, they’ll be here,” she said. “I didn’t run for this office.”
Megann Thompson, who sits on the City Council, noted that city employees are part of the meetings and that Planning Commission members are paid by the city.
“The transparency of the city, city staff is here for these meetings,” Thompson said.
Hunter asked about why other meetings are not broadcast, and Thompson replied that those concerns should be brought up with the City Council.
A vote on the resolution ended in a 3-3 vote with Hunter, Jim Donoho and Chris Mullican voting in favor. Ty Crowder, Grove and Thompson voted against, while Andy Mathais, Eric Hester, Gail Gentry and Ann Blackburn were absent.
After the tie vote, the question was raised as to how to break a tie. Some questioned whether Mayor Mike Callis could break a tie, as he can with City Council votes. Others asked if the city attorney should be consulted.
Ultimately, the board unanimously voted to defer the question until the next meeting in the hope that more members would be available.
The Planning Commission also voted to recommend approval of a rezoning of 2.41 acres on Lyons Drive from RS-40 to RS-20 low-density residential, while noting that a sewer moratorium currently prevents building on the property.
Site plan approval was also given for Sumner Pointe Apartments on 6.36 acres along Highway 109N, contingent on staff issues being addressed.
A rezoning request for 5.9 acres at North Broadway and Magnolia Springs Road from RS-40 to General Commercial Services was approved, along with a plan of services for the property.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.