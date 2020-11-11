The Portland Middle School girls soccer team recently wrapped up its season with an 8-3 record.
“The 2020 Lady Panther Middle School soccer team had a strong season this year,” second-year coach Brian Stagner said. “Our biggest concerns during the season was that we could get cancelled or postponed. Fortunately, we were able to play a full district schedule as well as a couple of out-of-district matches.”
The Lady Panthers finished third in the district, which was an improvement from a fifth-place finish in 2019.
“We had a good season, but we want to improve on that next season,” Stagner said. “We had big seasons from eighth=graders Taya Totten, Mia Humphreys, and Carla Almendra. We were also very lucky to have eighth=grader Kira Smallwood to join the team. Kira is a tremendous goalkeeper and was a great addition.”
Madison Kirkham, a seventh-grader, led the team in scoring with 12 goals.
“Madison is part of a very strong class that I hope can push for an even better season in 2021,” Stagner said.
