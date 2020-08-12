Body cameras for police officers and in-car cameras were points of discussion between Portland’s police chief and the city council during their Aug. 3 meeting.
The Portland City Council approved funding of more than $137,000 late in 2019 for the purchase of cameras, but Portland Police Chief Jason Williams told the board the implementation of cameras has run into some technological hurdles.
Williams compared the body cameras to an iPhone, saying that when the battery went dead, it could not be replaced. The chief added that after talking to other agencies and to camera manufacturer Axon, in as little as two years, the battery for a camera might not last an officer’s entire shift.
“That’s not something that would be optimal in an 12-hour shift,” Williams said.
Adding a tech assurance plan to the contract would allow the company to replace cameras at a flat rate at 2½ and 5 years.
“We do the upfront costs, and all we’re left with is the storage costs,” Williams said. “If we go without this plan, all we’re doing is buying a bunch of cameras and probably have to come back in three years and ask for another butt-load of money.”
Williams told the Portland Leader that the quote for cameras, storage and tech assurance came to just shy of $98,000, so there would not need to be additional funding.
The chief also said he was requesting 30 cameras instead of the original 25.
“I want everybody who answers calls to have access to a camera, including myself, the assistant chief, lieutenants,” Williams said.
Williams added that Axon in-car cameras could not be used as Portland’s patrol cars do not have internet network connectivity. The chief said that he had contacted a different company that could provide workable cameras, but that the cost would be higher than originally thought.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis added that the in-car cameras might not be necessary and that body cams could fill the required roles. He suggested the purchase of in-car laptops might be a better use of funds.
Williams said that there was currently no serviceable cameras in Portland’s patrol cars.
In September of 2019, then-Police Chief Anthony Heavner asked to purchase car cameras and body cameras for the department.
Callis said that the chief would make a future presentation on how the allocated camera funds would be used.
“We’ve been working our way through that,” Callis said. “What we’ve realized is that the money was probably not an accurate number for some of that.
“We’ll let you know what it is we’re looking to do. You’ve already allocated the money, and it’s there. We just want to be clear exactly what we’re doing.”
