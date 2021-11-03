The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate after rumors arose Thursday morning of a threat made via social media against Portland High School.
On Thursday morning, the Sumner County School Board issued a statement to parents via its social media outlets, stating in part, “Our administration was made aware of a rumor that someone had posted threats over social media to a Portland school. We are working with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Department to determine the source of this social media post… Please talk to your student about appropriate conduct on social media. These types of pranks or jokes can carry serious consequences, including school disciplinary action and charges from law enforcement.”
Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said his department assisted with manpower at the school, but was not directly part of the ongoing investigation.
“We were over there helping them, but weren’t actively involved with the investigation,” Williams said.
PHS Principal David Woods referred all inquiries to the district office, which had not returned messages at press time.
In a press statement, the sheriff’s office stated that no confirmed threat existed at the time.
“We are still investigating the social media post and there is no threat at this time. It was put out last night and we had four [school resource officers] at the school along with Portland Police Department officers this morning,” the statement said.
