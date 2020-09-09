Portland police were continuing late last week to identify two subjects connected to an alleged assault of staff at a local restaurant.
According to video posted to Facebook, the subjects were among a group that had been asked to leave El Azteca on the evening of Aug. 31 because of what was termed “boorish behavior.”
“My manager says, ‘Get out because we can’t have you guys causing this much of a ruckus. We’re a family restaurant,’ ” an unidentified employee states on the video.
Upon leaving, one of the individuals allegedly took a swing at the manager and assaulted a waiter, while a second individual, identified as a woman, allegedly assaulted two staffers.
Portland Police Lt. Jason Arnold added that after reaching the parking lot, a shot was reportedly fired by an unknown subject. No one was injured and no bullet was located, but a shell casing was found in the parking lot.
“We’re pretty close to identifying everyone that was involved,” Arnold said. “We’re trying to get everything hashed out, and we’ve still got to figure out who fired the gun.”
Arnold said he thought the gun might have been fired into the air to scare off the employees.
Anyone with information on the subjects or the incident is asked to call Portland police at 615-325-3434 (using extension 770).
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
