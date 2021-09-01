The Portland City Council took the first major step toward the $1 million proposed remodel of the city’s police station at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The council passed on first reading to enter into a $116,000 agreement for the architectural and engineering services that are needed as part of the remodel project.
“That’s really our first big step toward making this a reality,” Portland Police Chief Jason Williams said. “Basically, it was a first reading to enter into a contract with Four Square Design to do the architecture and engineering services for the project.”
The building, which was originally the old Portland skating rink and the original home of Dairy Queen, was converted to a combination police and fire department after the city purchased the building in the 1980s.
Since then, a few small renovations have been done, and more recently, the fire department was moved into two new stations — one on the north side of town and another on the south side of the city — allowing them to vacate the old facility.
“There’s a million dollars that has been set aside in bond money for the actual project,” Williams said. “Our hope is — of course, these things are always fluid when it comes to what you can get for your money — but the hope is that we’re going to add some square footage inside the building for usable office space, close in a couple of bay doors and repurpose some rooms, change some rooms around as far as the purpose of them.”
Plans are to increase the lobby size and to upgrade and replace flooring throughout the facility.
“We want to make our lobby a little bigger, and we want to do new floors throughout the building, because the floors are in bad shape, because they have been there for so long,” Williams said. “We want to do some improvements to the outside of the building too. I don’t really know what that part looks like yet, but we’re definitely going to do something to make the appearance look better.”
Some of the current space — especially the bays that once housed the fire engines and trucks — are not really being used for much by the police department. Plans are to convert that area to something more workable for the police department.
“The fire department used the side over there where the big bay doors are at,” Williams said. “They’ve moved out and have their own facility, so we’ve kind of assumed that space over that.
“We’ve made use of all the living quarters over there. That’s now our criminal investigation division, but that bay area is kind of a lot of space that doesn’t get used. It’s not really usable as it is now. We store some vehicles in there from time to time, and we do some vehicle maintenance and the wash bay, but it’s more space than we need for those purposes.”
One of the things that will be done as part of the renovation of that space is that it will make the intake and transport of prisoners safer by eliminating them being taken from the squad car and into the building from the outside. Instead, the cars will be able to pull into the facility, and the door will close, allowing the prisoners to be removed from the inside.
“We’re going to eliminate a couple of those bay doors and expand our office space and kind of change the logistics of the way we bring prisoners in and process them,” Williams said. “It will kind of make it a more secure environment for the officers and the prisoners with everything taking place inside, with one of those bay doors being used as a sally port. We’ll pull inside, and the door will be closed before we get anybody out of the police car, and vice versa when we leave. We’re trying to eliminate that whole thing where we have to go outside with a prisoner, because of the obvious danger associated with that. That’s one of the main things we want to do is to shift the purpose of the building in the way we use the room.”
Also, as part of the project, the remodel will make the building more even in its look, rather than the current layout that shows where the many smaller remodels have taken place over the years.
“There’s been conversations about it for years, and there’s been some smaller type remodel projects, but the problem that comes with that is that when you do several small remodels, you don’t’ have that fluid environment,” Williams said. “You can look at it and tell that this part was done at one time and this part at another time. We’re looking to kind of bring all that stuff together so that it looks better and is more useful too.”
