The Portland City Council approved changes to its zoning ordinance designed to apply to self-storage facilities.
Under the change approved on first reading, self-storage facilities would be required to provide a minimum of four parking spots, plus an additional spot for every 100 storage units.
“This is a revision that came out of Planning Commission,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis told the board. “They realized they rated too much space.”
The board also gave approval on first reading to a plan to amend the North Gateway Planning Study and rezone 94.32 acres on Eubanks Road from general commercial to heavy commercial. The council had previously sent this question back to the planning commission for further deliberation.
“I had an opportunity to meet with (the owner),” alderwoman Megann Thompson said. “They provided a ton of information that showed it did not affect this North Gateway study.”
Damon Hill was also approved for appointment to the Portland Board of Zoning Appeals.
The council also approved on second reading a budget amendment of $155,000 for the purchase of a side-arm mower and paving equipment. The funding was transferred from the budgeted state street aid paving allotment for 2021-22.
Approval was given to an agreement with Thurman’s Lawn and Landscapes for the repair of yards damaged after utilities are installed or repaired. That agreement covers the current fiscal year and costs $475 per yard.
“Yard cleanup actually slows us down,” Portland Utilities Director Bryan Price said. “At one point, we had 60 leaks going on. If we pull off to make yard repairs, we get further behind.”
An agreement with OHM Advisors for $297,200 for engineering services for the 2021 Oak Hill Water System Improvements was approved as well.
The project will replace the existing Oak Hill water tank, extend a 12-inch main to the new tank from Industrial Drive and install a 12-inch connector between the Mason and Collins zones.
Callis said that the city’s intention was to use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to fund the project. Those federal funds must be spent by the end of 2024.
The council also signed off on a contract between the Portland Airport Authority and the Tennessee Department of Transportation for maintenance costs at the Portland airport.
