A Portland artist recently presented city officials with sketchings honoring the city’s history.
Allen Haynes used colored pencil to create drawings of both buildings of the old Sumner County High School. The drawings are now on display in the recently renovated Portland City Hall.
“We are very honored to receive the drawing by Mr. Allen Haynes to display in our city hall,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Not only is Allen very talented, he is a great resource for history in our community.”
The first Sumner County High School opened in 1915 and was the first public, four-year high school in the county. The second building was constructed in 1931 and remained open until its final graduating class in 1961. That school burned down in a 1967 fire.
The Robert Coleman Community Center on Portland Boulevard is all that remains of the original building, while the Richland Gym is the only surviving portion of the second school.
Haynes is a member of that final SCHS 1961 graduating class.
“I wouldn’t call them old schools,” Haynes said with a laugh. “The one on the left is where I went to elementary school, and the one on the right is where I graduated.
“The last graduating class was my class, the class of 1961.”
Sumner County High School grew from 12 members in its first graduating class in 1916 to 77 in Haynes’ 1961 class and from seven teachers to 40.
Haynes used old photographs of the buildings as a template for his drawings.
“There was a picture made in the 1930s,” Haynes said. “The Methodist church wasn’t there at that time, and the field in the forefront of the picture had corn. The two schools were in the background of the picture.”
Haynes said that he was motivated to help preserve a version of Portland’s history and cited other inspirations, such as a model of the second building created by Wendell Gregory.
Art is a long-time hobby of Haynes, who has created other historical pieces, including a photo montage on display at Gallatin City Hall and a model of the old Gallatin Depot on display in that city’s library.
“I do a lot of photography, and probably have more pictures of Gallatin, Portland and Mitchellville than a lot of people do,” Haynes said. “I draw, paint and just dabble in it.”
Preserving history is also one of Haynes’ passions.
“It’s one of the reason I do these things, is the preservation of history,” Haynes said. “There’s a lot of information in all this stuff I do.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
