The Portland baseball team split their first two games of the season last week under new head coach Seth Doxey. The Panthers opened on the road against Ravenwood and lost 8-1 last Monday night.
“It was a closer game than the final score indicated,” Doxey said. “The score was 0-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning. We booted the baseball, gave up two walks and a hit.”
Portland manufactured a run in the top of the seventh as Rhett Hicks singled and later scored on a passed ball.
“The pitcher we faced may be as good as we will see all season,” Doxey acknowledged. “He was throwing in the low to mid 80‘s and he was a lefty. It’s tough to come out in your first at-bats of the season and face that kind of pitching. It was good to play them. We want to see as many quality arms as we can before the district tournament.”
Portland came back the next night and defeated Franklin Simpson 12-2.
“We faced another lefty who didn’t throw as hard and our guys were ready,” Doxey explained. “We scored six runs in the first inning.”
Cullen Box doubled and Chase Runyon, Hicks, Luke Newton, and Jay Guthrie all singled and Ashton Darnell doubled. Box, Runyon, Hicks, Newton, , Guthrie, and Darnell all came around to score for the Purple.
In the fourth, Runyon and Hicks came in to score on a Newton single, and Cayden Lane and Korbin Bray later tallied in the frame.
Tanner White singled in the sixth and later touched home plate on a wild pitch.
Newton pitched four innings and allowed one earned run, gave up three hits and a trio of walks, and struck out seven.
Box finished up the game by hurling the final two innings and fanning a pair of Wildcat batters.
