PHS BASEBALL RECOGNIZES 2020 SENIORS PHOTO

The Portland High School baseball program’s 2020 seniors were honored prior to last Saturday’s baseball game against visiting Gallatin. Their season was canceled after one week of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are (from left) Robbie Bradley, Tristan Alford and Esteban Estrada. Classmate Connor Simmons is not pictured.

 Curtis Marlin/Portland Leader

