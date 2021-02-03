A Portland-based company raised $1.9 billion as part of an initial public offering (IPO) of stock last week.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc., which provides systems for solar energy, energy storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, was founded in 1996. According to the company’s website, its products are installed in some of the largest solar fields around the world.
“What a phenomenal day it’s been,” Shoals CEO Jason Whitaker said in an interview on CNBC. “I’m very proud of our team and their operational excellence.”
The company offered 77 million shares of Class A common stock on Jan. 27 at an initial price of $25 per share. At the end of the day, the stock had closed at $30.98 on the NASDAQ, an increase of 23.9%. The stock is trading under the ticker SHLS.
For the nine-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2020, Shoals reported revenue of $136.7 million, up 28% from the same period in 2019.
The Biden administration’s focus on renewable energies has helped solar stocks increase in value as investors speculate on how changes in government policy could benefit the industry.
“We’re very excited about our future,” Whitaker said. “Solar’s become the cheapest source of new energy generation available.
“Three% of the energy we consume today comes from renewables. There is a lot of upside when you look at the renewable sector.”
Reach Chris Gregory or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
